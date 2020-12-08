Gary Holt: Former Livingston boss says it was his decision to leave the Scottish Premiership club

Gary Holt says it was his decision to walk away from Livingston and is targeting a quick return to management.

Holt resigned as Livingston head coach last month and while he appreciates many were surprised by the decision, he believes it was the right thing to do.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 47-year-old said: "You know when the time's right to leave. You get to the point where it has run its course, the feelings you get, how you are day to day.

"I went in with my head held high, with a smile on my face and my chest out, and I wanted to leave the same way."

Holt replaced Kenny Miller as Livi boss in August 2018 and led the club to fifth place in last season's Scottish Premiership.

However, the club won just three of their first 15 games in this campaign and Holt decided to step down before things turned sour.

"I don't want things to end bitterly," he said. "We can be grown-ups about these things, we can shake hands and say it's done.

"I wanted to give them that respect to the people who supported me - the fans, staff, players. Everyone deserved the respect they gave me."

2:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Dundee United

Holt's former assistant David Martindale has taken interim charge of Livingston and led them to a 2-0 win over Dundee United last Saturday.

"This year is strange because no one has been cut adrift yet," said Holt.

"Everyone is fighting and scrapping to stay in the league. Like most people you want an opportunity, a chance, to be the manager and put your head above the parapet.

"Hopefully Davy gets that chance and has success with it. He's had a good apprenticeship, they're in safe hands.

"Who knows where they'll end up in the league but hopefully I've left them with good foundations."

Holt wants to get back into management as soon as possible and while he accepts that will be a challenge, he thinks the right fit is out there for him.

He would consider a return to England, where he previously worked as a first-team coach at Norwich City, or even overseas.

"I'm open to ideas and offers," he said. "You're an open book when it comes to coaching and management, you want to add to your repertoire.

"If it's a different country, a different language, going to England or staying in Scotland, hopefully it comes sooner rather than later."