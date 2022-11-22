David Martindale: Livingston boss named Scottish Premiership manager of month for November

Livingston boss David Martindale has been named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November.

The club are fourth in the Scottish Premiership - two points behind Aberdeen - after an impressive run of results which saw them beat Kilmarnock and the Dons before a draw at Hearts.

In their last six matches, Martindale's side have lost just once - a 3-0 defeat against Celtic - which came after an impressive 1-1 draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

Livingston have picked up seven wins from their 15 matches played this season as they look to better their seventh-place finish in the last campaign.

Martindale, who last won the award in January 2021, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to receive this award as it's always special to be recognised for the club's success.



"As everyone knows, this is most definitely a collective award and only possible because of the work put in by all the staff and players at the club.

"There is a huge amount of work that goes on by everyone behind the scenes, which often goes unrecognised at most football clubs and we're no different, so I'm really pleased that we've all been recognised for the success that that has helped achieve on the park.

"I'm delighted and proud to be the one who will receive this award on behalf of everyone else at the football club as, like I say, it's most definitely a collective achievement."

The Scottish Premiership resumes on December 15 following a break for the World Cup with nine games scheduled over the coming weeks.

Sky Sports will show up to 48 live matches from the top flight, plus five Scottish Women's Premier League ties including the Sky Sports Cup final between Rangers and Hibernian on December 11.

Sunday December 11: Rangers Women vs Hibernian Women (Sky Sports Cup final), kick-off 12.30pm

Thursday December 15: Rangers vs Hibernian, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 17: Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday December 20: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 23: Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

All the details from Hampden Park after it was announced Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish football than ever before including the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time

