David Martindale: Livingston manager agrees new deal until 2027 after leading club back to Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership's longest-serving manager David Martindale has signed a new deal at Livingston until 2027, with the option for another year.

The 51-year-old, who initially joined the club as a volunteer in 2014, is in his sixth season in charge of the West Lothian club.

Livingston beat Ross County in the play-offs to secure promotion after just one season in the second tier.

The club is now under new ownership, with Calvin Ford taking over as chairman and majority shareholder earlier this year.

On signing the deal, Martindale said: "I knew when Calvin and the board made it known that they would like me to remain at Livingston, there was only going to be one outcome.

"During the previous seasons it had been very hard for us all at the club and I will remain forever grateful to Dave Black, John Ward and John McIlvogue for allowing me the opportunity to try and take the club back to the Premiership.



"I did have it in my head that if we could take the club back to the Premiership, it would probably be my last season with Livingston and allow me to leave the club in the best position possible.

"But when Calvin and his team came in, it gave everyone at the club a massive lift and the more we all spoke and worked together, the more my appetite grew to be part of this - so long as they felt that they wanted me to remain at Livingston.

"So when Calvin and the board got in touch and intimated that they would like me to stay at the club it was a very easy decision and a very easy process.

"I feel a genuine honour and privilege to be the manager of Livingston FC and my desire to do everything I can for this club has only got stronger as the months have passed.

"I would like to thank the chairman and the current board for placing their trust in me and my team. I can confidently say we will do everything in our power to try and take Livingston FC to new heights."

Image: Calvin Ford is Livingston's new chairman and majority shareholder

Ford added: "David Martindale has left an indelible mark on the recent chapter of the history of Livingston FC.

"Despite multiple challenges over the past several years, Davie's commitment to the club - including promotion back to the Premiership after just a single year in the Championship - have only further cemented his legacy as one of the great managers in Scottish football.

"As we move into this next chapter at Livingston, there is only one man properly suited to lead us forward, and that's Davie. His unwavering commitment to the club, his partnership with and mentorship to his players, and his love and tireless work ethic of the game make this an easy decision.



"We are thrilled to have Davie leading us on the pitch as we look to make Livingston a threat in Scotland and beyond."

