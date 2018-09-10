UEFA Nations League round-up: Portugal see off Italy

3:10 Watch Portugal beat Italy in the Nations League Watch Portugal beat Italy in the Nations League

Portugal, without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, got their UEFA Nations League campaign underway with a 1-0 victory over Italy at Benfica's Estadio da Luz on Monday.

Fernando Santos' men did not have to get out of second gear to take the points against a much-changed side fielded by Roberto Mancini in the Group A3 clash in Lisbon.

After a dominant first-half display, the hosts finally made the breakthrough at the start of the second half when Sevilla loanee Andre Silva curled a shot into the bottom corner in the 48th minute.

Italy created their best chance 12 minutes from time but Simone Zaza could not get his header on target.

Two late goals from Emre Akbaba snatched Turkey a dramatic 3-2 win against Sweden in their Group B2 encounter in Solna.

Isaac Kiese Thelin opened the scoring for Sweden, turning in the rebound after his header had come back off a post.

Viktor Claesson made it two with a thumping 30-yard strike, only for Hakan Calhanoglu to pull one back shortly afterwards with a low drive from the right of the area.

1:55 Highlights of Turkey's 3-2 victory over Sweden in Solna Highlights of Turkey's 3-2 victory over Sweden in Solna

It was 2-2 after 88 minutes when neat interplay ended with Akbaba lashing the ball into the roof of the net, and there was still time for the Galatasaray midfielder to head home a winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice but Serbia were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Romania in Group C4 in Belgrade.

He bundled in the first from on the floor, while his second, after Nicolae Stanciu had levelled from the penalty spot, was lashed home on the volley after the ball had sat up nicely in a crowded penalty area.

George Tucudean turned the ball home at the near post from a corner to grab Romania a point.

Spain vs Croatia Live on

In the same group, goals from Stefan Savic and Marko Jankovic earned Montenegro a 2-0 win over Lithuania in Podgorica.

In Group D1, Andorra claimed their second draw in two games as they held visitors Kazakhstan to a 1-1 draw and in Group D3, Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu helped Kosovo to a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands in Pristina, and Malta drew 1-1 at home to Azerbaijan.

2:16 Kosovo made history with their first-ever competitive victory on Monday, while Andorra claimed their second draw in two UEFA Nations League games Kosovo made history with their first-ever competitive victory on Monday, while Andorra claimed their second draw in two UEFA Nations League games

Watch seven more UEFA Nations League games, including Spain v Croatia and Iceland v Belgium, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night.