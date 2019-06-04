Switzerland have shown nothing is impossible ahead of Nations League semi-final, says Vladimir Petkovic

Vladimir Petkovic guided Switzerland to the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Vladimir Petkovic thinks Wednesday's opponents Portugal are the favourites to win the Nations League, but believes his Switzerland side have proved that "nothing is impossible" in the past.

Switzerland have made it to the last eight of the World Cup in 1934, 1938 and on home soil in 1954; but they have never won a major tournament.

Portugal won their first major tournament when Eder's 25-yard extra-time strike earned a 1-0 victory over France at the Stade de France to secure the Euro 2016 championship.

The hosts have included a number of Premier League players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and rising star Joao Felix in their squad for the Nations League finals.

Swiss boss Petkovic, who has managed six of the country's domestic club sides during his career, including Young Boys, Lugano and FC Sion, believes Portugal are the favourites as hosts but thinks his team could pull off a surprise result in Porto on Wednesday.

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri is one of three Premier League players in the Switzerland squad

"Portugal have the pedigree but so many times we've shown, and football has shown, that nothing is impossible," the Bosnian-Croat said.

"Portugal are certainly favourites, not just in this game, but for the tournament as a whole.

"They're at home and are European champions.

"Maybe now Switzerland just need that final stamp, which we can fight for and earn against the top sides, by winning a tournament like this one."

Switzerland beat Iceland 6-0 at home and 2-1 away and played out a seven-goal thriller to overcome Belgium 5-2 as they reached the Nations League semi-finals.

Haris Seferovic scored a hat-trick to help the Swiss come back after Thorgan Hazard scored two early goals during the clash at the Swissporarena in Lucerne in November 2018.

After scoring 14 goals during the group stage, Portugal coach Fernando Santos admitted he is wary about the threat his team's opponents pose.

Santos said: "It will be a very hard match, with two teams that like to hold onto the ball, that like possession.

"Switzerland also like to play long balls, utilising the characteristics of players like [Haris] Seferovic; then there's [Xherdan] Shaqiri, who likes to hold the ball up.

"They are full of quality players. Our job is to think about ourselves … and to impose our game. The Portuguese national team, playing at home, want to bring joy to their fans."