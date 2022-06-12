Nations League round-up: Spain go top of group, Erling Haaland shines for Norway

Switzerland inflicted Portugal's first UEFA Nations League defeat to put Spain top of Group A2 on Sunday evening.

Benfica striker Haris Seferovic's first-minute header was enough to give the Swiss, winless in their previous three matches, a surprise 1-0 victory to earn their first points of the campaign, with Portugal missing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a result Spain took a one-point lead at the top after Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and Paris St Germain's Pablo Sarabia scored in their routine 2-0 win over Czech Republic in Malaga.

Image: Pablo Sarabia wrapped up the victory for Spain

Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland maintained his remarkable goalscoring record at international level with two goals, one from the penalty spot, in a 3-2 victory over Sweden.

The 21-year-old, who also provided the assist for the vital third from Alexander Sorloth 13 minutes from time, now has 20 in 21 appearances for his country and is only 14 away from breaking the record set by Jorgen Juve between 1928 and 1937. He's also registered four in two games against the Swedes.