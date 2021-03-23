Salford appoint Gary Bowyer as new manager following Richie Wellens' exit

Salford City have appointed Gary Bowyer as their new manager on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Blackburn, Blackpool and Bradford boss arrives from Derby, where he was working with the U23 side.

He replaces Richie Wellens, who left Salford after just four months in charge on Monday.

Bowyer told Salford's website: "I'm delighted to be here. I've got to first and foremost thank Wayne Rooney [and] Darren Wassall at Derby County for being so helpful to allow me to come here.

"Obviously today is a case of meeting the players and setting the expectations of what we expect of them from now until the end of the season.

"We want them to be playing aggressive football both with and without the ball, and have a right good go at these remaining 11 games.

"We have an opportunity, like everybody else in this league, to try and force our way into the reckoning to try and get into the play-offs and see if we can do that."

Bowyer's predecessor Wellens only took over from Graham Alexander in November and led the side to the Papa John's Trophy title, but four games without a win in the league spelled the end.

Salford - who are part-owned by members of Manchester United's 'Class of 92' including Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham - currently sit in ninth place, six points outside the play-off positions.

Bowyer will be assisted by development squad coach Warren Joyce and Salford midfielder Darron Gibson, who is currently recovering from a broken leg.