The Pursuit podcast with Kelly Cates, brought to you by Audi, the official innovation partner of Sky Sports
Sky Sports podcast presented by Kelly Cates, brought to you by Audi: The Pursuit
Thursday 3 July 2025 19:43, UK
Welcome to The Pursuit. Kelly Cates is joined by the top performers in sport to find out what drives those at the highest level.
Brought to you by Audi, the official innovation partner of Sky Sports.
- The Pursuit - subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
- Discover more free podcasts from Sky Sports
More football podcasts from Sky Sports
Looking for more football podcasts about the beautiful game? Try the below... there's something for everyone!
- Stream the Premier League and more with NOW
- Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
- Premier League fixtures
Transfer Talk
The latest transfer news plus debate around the hot topics and gossip with some of Sky Sports' most well connected reporters.
The Gary Neville Podcast
Expert opinion and analysis of the biggest Premier League talking points from the Man Utd legend.
Sky Sports Football podcast
Missed SNF, Super Sunday or MNF? Join Gary Neville, Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards, Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher for all the major talking points and analysis from the big matches on Sky Sports.
The Boardroom
Want to know what goes on away from the pitch? Jack Sullivan and Mark McAdam take supporters behind the scenes at football's biggest clubs.
Fantasy Premier League podcast
Key FPL talking points, tips and advice to give you the edge over your mini-league rivals and boost your overall ranking.
Essential EFL podcast
Simeon Gholam and guests bring you all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.
Pitch to Pod podcast
A women's football podcast from Sky Sports hosted by Caroline Barker with WSL stars Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs.
The Football Museum
First game? First shirt? Favourite game? Josh Hayward is joined by stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment to curate their exhibits.
Sunday Supplement
Join Vicky Gomersall and Darren Lewis every Sunday to pore over the back pages and discuss the biggest talking points in football.