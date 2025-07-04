 Skip to content

The Pursuit podcast with Kelly Cates, brought to you by Audi, the official innovation partner of Sky Sports

Sky Sports podcast presented by Kelly Cates, brought to you by Audi: The Pursuit

Thursday 3 July 2025 19:43, UK

Kelly Cates, presenter of the Sky Sports podcast, The Pursuit.

Welcome to The Pursuit. Kelly Cates is joined by the top performers in sport to find out what drives those at the highest level.

Brought to you by Audi, the official innovation partner of Sky Sports.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

More football podcasts from Sky Sports

Looking for more football podcasts about the beautiful game? Try the below... there's something for everyone!

Transfer Talk

The latest transfer news plus debate around the hot topics and gossip with some of Sky Sports' most well connected reporters.

The Gary Neville Podcast

Expert opinion and analysis of the biggest Premier League talking points from the Man Utd legend.

Sky Sports Football podcast

Missed SNF, Super Sunday or MNF? Join Gary Neville, Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards, Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher for all the major talking points and analysis from the big matches on Sky Sports.

The Boardroom

Want to know what goes on away from the pitch? Jack Sullivan and Mark McAdam take supporters behind the scenes at football's biggest clubs.

Also See:

Fantasy Premier League podcast

Key FPL talking points, tips and advice to give you the edge over your mini-league rivals and boost your overall ranking.

Essential EFL podcast

Simeon Gholam and guests bring you all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Pitch to Pod podcast

A women's football podcast from Sky Sports hosted by Caroline Barker with WSL stars Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs.

The Football Museum

First game? First shirt? Favourite game? Josh Hayward is joined by stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment to curate their exhibits.

Sunday Supplement

Join Vicky Gomersall and Darren Lewis every Sunday to pore over the back pages and discuss the biggest talking points in football.

    ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
    ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

    AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW