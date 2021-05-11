Scottish Cup final: UEFA allows fans to attend St Johnstone and Hibernian showpiece at Hampden Park

UEFA has given the green light for fans to attend the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Supporters were set to be locked out because the Scottish Football Association will hand over the Euro 2020 host stadium to UEFA for alterations before the May 22 clash between Hibernian and Betfred Cup winners St Johnstone.

However, the European governing body has agreed to a request to facilitate some supporters.

The Scottish FA has asked the Scottish Government for special permission to increase the number in attendance to more than 500, which will be the limit on crowds at outdoor events in Scotland from Monday.

A spokesperson said: "We confirm that UEFA has been able to find a solution with the Scottish FA to allow a limited number of spectators for the Scottish Cup final."

In response to the news, a spokesperson for Hibernian said: "It is positive news to hear UEFA have given approval to the Scottish FA to have limited fans at The Scottish Cup Final.

"We are in regular conversation with the Scottish FA and the precise number of supporters is still to be determined and will depend upon gaining approval from the Scottish Government.

"Once we know what the final number is, we will let fans know how we plan to distribute the small number of tickets available. Meantime we would urge supporters not to contact the ticket office on this matter. We will update fans as soon as we possibly can on how we plan to distribute tickets."

Speaking before the confirmation but after the SFA's request, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson said: "It's great news. It's a real positive outlook. It's great from the SFA, obviously they are working really hard to get supporters in.

"Obviously we would like to play at Hampden and get fans in the stadium. It's great news, although our record has been pretty good with no fans at the stadium.

"The sooner we can get it done and make sure the fans stay safe, the players will really appreciate that.

"It's something our fans don't really see very often. We have been there once already in a final with nobody there. It would be fantastic for any number.

"Players for me have performed really well with no fans but it helps when there are supporters in the stadium. So get them through the door as soon as we can do it safely."

Aberdeen had offered to stage the final when it appeared that fans would be locked out of Hampden but the game is heavily associated with the national stadium, although Saints won their only Scottish Cup at Celtic Park.

The bulk of Scotland's move to Level 2 restrictions means that the SPFL play-off finals can all take place in front of fans and there are hopes of further relaxations in time for next season.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "From Monday, up to 500 people will be able to attend an outdoor event with seating.

"Let me stress, these are standard limits but events organisers have the ability to make applications to hold bigger events and they will be assessed accordingly.

"We will continue to review the rules on events in consultation with the events sector and updated guidance may well be published during the next three weeks.

"We will be reviewing the guidelines on physical distancing and if it is possible over the next few weeks to relax the current rules, we will do so."

Crowds of 12,000 had already been planned for the Euro 2020 games at Hampden.