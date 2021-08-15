Scottish League Cup: Celtic to host Raith Rovers while holders St Johnstone visit Dundee in quarter-finals

Celtic will host Championship side Raith Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup, while holders St Johnstone will visit Dundee.
Rangers have a home tie against Livingston and Dundee United will host Hibernian in another all-Premiership encounter.
The ties are due to be played during the midweek of September 21-23.
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | Live on Sky Sports
- Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m
- Get Sky Sports
Celtic overcame Hearts 3-2 at Celtic Park on Sunday, while Callum Davidson's St Johnstone required penalties to see off Championship opposition Arbroath.
Rangers were the first side through to the last eight with a rampant 5-0 win against Dunfermline on Friday.
Trending
- Watch Rockets vs Originals LIVE!
- Liverpool condemn homophobic Gilmour chants
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Women's Scottish Open
- Download Instructions
- Lukaku: Chelsea return was 'chance of a lifetime'
- Gerd Muller dies aged 75
- Transfer Talk: Lukaku is Werner's 'dream ticket', Haaland strategy
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Foxes won't budge on Maddison
- Muhammad Ali's grandson wins his first fight by TKO
- League Cup QFs: Celtic host Raith Rovers, St Johnstone visit Dundee
Dundee beat Motherwell 1-0, while Dundee United and Livingston were taken to penalties against Ayr United and St Mirren, respectively on Saturday.
A win at the quarter-final stage guarantees sides a spot at Hampden.
The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 20-21 and the final will be played on December 19.
Scottish League Cup quarter-final draw
Celtic vs Raith Rovers
Rangers vs Livingston
Dundee United vs Hibernian
Dundee vs St Johnstone