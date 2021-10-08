Dundee United pass findings to Police Scotland after allegation of racist abuse directed at Jeando Fuchs

Jeando Fuchs claimed the incident occurred after Dundee United's winning goal against Ross County; the club have completed a 'rigorous and full investigation' which has been passed onto the SPFL and Police Scotland; Ross County were adamant there was no racial abuse

Dundee United have completed an investigation into an alleged racist comment made by a Ross County supporter towards Jeando Fuchs

Dundee United have passed their findings to Police Scotland after completing their own internal investigation into the alleged racist abuse of midfielder Jeando Fuchs by a Ross County supporter.

The Cameroonian claimed the incident occurred as he celebrated United's winning goal at Tannadice last Saturday. At full-time, manager Tam Courts held up a 'Show Racism the Red Card' t-shirt in front of the visiting County fans.

Ross County were adamant there was no racial abuse, with manager Malky Mackay and chief executive Stephen Ferguson both saying that United stewards in the stand had confirmed none had taken place.

However, United have issued an update after carrying out their own "rigorous" inquiry this week.

A statement on their website read: "Dundee United have completed a rigorous and full investigation into the allegation of racial abuse towards Jeando Fuchs and also attempted to identify the person(s) responsible.

"Our findings have been passed onto the SPFL and Police Scotland and we await any further update. We would like to thank supporters of both clubs who came forward voluntarily to provide valuable and significant detailed information about the incident. We also thank the match officials for their professional and compassionate handling of the incident.

"Jeando was visibly upset by what he heard and has been fully supported by the club throughout the process. He would like to express his gratitude to everyone who has shown support to him and his family.

"We find racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour towards players, staff, officials and/or spectators completely unacceptable and in any instance when one of our players feels the need to approach the bench and/or the officials to complain about racial comments, we will investigate fully.

"Dundee United will continue to stand up against racist behaviour and will use our privileged position as a leading community club to spread the message that football is for all.

"Whether by taking the knee, education through diversity training, supporting the month of action by SRTRC or by simply raising a 'Show Racism the Red Card' t-shirt, we will do what we think is right to raise awareness that racism is simply not acceptable."

