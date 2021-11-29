Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone face trip to Kelty Hearts or Montrose

Rangers, cup winners in 2009, play Stirling Albion at Ibrox, while Celtic, who have won the competition a record 40 times, are away to Alloa Athletic

Monday 29 November 2021 22:35, UK

St Johnstone&#39;s stars show off the Scottish Cup after winning last season
Image: St Johnstone's stars show off the Scottish Cup after winning last season

Holders St Johnstone have been drawn away to Kelty Hearts or Montrose in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Rangers, who last won the trophy in 2009, will be fancied to go through when they take on Stirling Albion at Ibrox.

Celtic, who have won the competition a record 40 times, are away to Alloa Athletic.

North Superleague side Banks O'Dee, who beat League One East Fife to reach the fourth round, were rewarded with a home tie against Championship side Raith Rovers.

West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Auchinleck Talbot, conquerors of Championship Hamilton in the last round, will welcome Hearts to Ayrshire in the last 32.

There is an all-Premiership tie between Livingston and Ross County.

St Johnstone will continue their defence of the cup playing during the weekend of January 22.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw:

Peterhead v East Kilbride

Clydebank v Annan Athletic

Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Inverness or Morton

Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone

Livingston v Ross County

Dumbarton v Dundee

Aberdeen v Edinburgh City

Rangers v Stirling Albion

Ayr United v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Hibernian v Cove Rangers or Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts

Alloa Athletic v Celtic

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel

