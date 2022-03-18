Old Firm tie at Sydney Super Cup in doubt amid Rangers participation concerns

Rangers' participation in November's Sydney Super Cup is in doubt, Sky Sports News has learned.

Following reports in the southern hemisphere, it is understood concerns have been raised with tournament organisers over several issues including the timing of announcements.

The Ibrox side are set to meet Celtic in the first Old Firm match to be played outside of Scotland on November 20 but the prospect of that may be in doubt.

Celtic, however, are understood to fully expect the tournament to go ahead as manager Ange Postecoglou returns to Australia, having already managed the Socceroos and in the A-League.

The four-team event - due to start on November 16 during the break in domestic football for the World Cup - will also feature Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

Sky Sports News has contacted Sydney Super Cup organisers for comment.

McCoist: Premiership title race will go to the wire

Just three points separate Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and champions Rangers with eight matches to go in the league - a title race former Gers boss Ally McCoist believes will go all the way.

The Glasgow rivals will meet at least twice in April as they go head-to-head in the top flight and Scottish Cup semi-finals.

McCoist said: "I've got to say Ange Postecoglou has done a wonderful job so far at Celtic. I say that of course through gritted teeth but respect where it's due.

"He's done a great job there and has continued to do a great job, so we've really got a title race on our hands here in Scotland for the first time in a while.

"Rangers ran away with it last year and Celtic have been dominant in the period years prior to that.

"If there is such a thing as a neutral [fan] in Scotland, and I don't think there are many, they'll be enjoying the season and I think it's going to go all the way to the wire."