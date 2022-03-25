Owen Coyle: Queen's Park appoint former Burnley and Bolton boss as new head coach

Queen's Park have announced that Owen Coyle will officially join the Spiders as their new head coach in June.

Coyle has managed teams in Scotland, England, the USA and most recently in the Indian Super League. For the past two seasons he has managed Jamshedpur, leading them this season to their first honour, the Indian Super League Shield.

The 55-year-old will take up his position as head coach in the summer, with Queen's Park currently sitting in the play-off positions in Scottish League One and challenging to get into the SPFL Championship next season.

Coyle, who guided Burnley to promotion to the Premier League earlier in his career, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed my time at a wonderful club in the Indian Super League, but it was time for me to come home and I am delighted to be joining an ambitious, progressive club in Queen's Park.



"The club's ambitions are really exciting, and the structure being put into place was enormously appealing to me. We have some terrific talent at the club, and we will be looking to attract and develop more, so the challenge for me is one I look forward to."

Image: Coyle last managed in Scotland in 2018

Coyle will work closely with director of football operations Marijn Beuker, who joined the club from Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar earlier this season.

Marijn Beuker said: "We have taken the time to find a suitable candidate, matching our desired profile. With 19 seasons as head coach in different countries, Owen has a wealth of experience and knows what winning looks like. Owen is a coach who believes in developing talent and creating a close-knit group.

"He's a fantastic fit for us and I'm confident he'll help the first team push on.

"Owen's arrival also ensures that we can now continue to focus on composing the player group for next season and further growing our Academy and scouting organisation."

Image: Marjin Beuker spent 15 years at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar before joining Queen's Park

Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster added: "First of all, we'd like to thank Jamshedpur for the generous way they have behaved throughout our talks. With their agreement, and although he doesn't officially start till June 1, Owen will be able to help us prepare our teams for the final few games of the season.

"We are excited to have secured a head coach of Owen's experience and expertise. He has grown up in the Scottish game, as both player and coach, but has also added considerable international experience and brings all that wealth of knowledge to our club as we continue our journey to building a unique club that makes fans proud on and off the pitch."

Coyle last managed in Scotland in 2018, when he resigned from his position at Ross County following a run of just one win in 10 Scottish Premiership games which had seen the club drop to bottom of the table.