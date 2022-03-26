Kelty Hearts: Kevin Thomson's side crowned League 2 champions

Kelty Hearts have been crowned Scottish League 2 champions after a late win over Stenhousemuir.

Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi - who is on loan from St Johnstone - got the only goal at New Central Park with just six minutes to go.

The Fife club's status as champions was confirmed as closest challengers Annan Athletic - who had to match Kelty's result to delay their celebrations - lost 4-2 against Albion Rovers.

Image: Manager Kevin Thomson and goalscorer Kucheriavyi celebrate winning the League 2 title

Kevin Thomson's side - who were promoted after sealing the Lowland League title last March before beating Brechin City in a play-off - are now 18 points clear with five games left.

Ex-Rangers midfielder Thomson took over at Kelty following Barry Ferguson's move to Alloa and has succeeded in leading the club into League One.

Image: Kelty Hearts players will be competing in League 1 next season

He told BBC Sport: "It's a wonderful day for the club and the town.

"It's been a long time coming. You can hear it in my voice and that's not just from today, that's from the last eight or nine months trying to drive the standards of the group and make sure we're fully focused week-in, week-out.

"It was not easy, these boys have jobs through the day, so massive plaudits to all the players, all the committee and all the staff throughout the season. Everybody has worked tirelessly from the day we took the job.

"The players will enjoy it and I'll have a wee glass of wine tonight and we'll look forward to next season."

Earlier in the season we caught up with Kelty Hearts and heard from manager Kevin Thomson who was hoping to seal promotion

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive added: "Everyone at the SPFL would like to congratulate the players, management team and directors at Kelty Hearts on winning cinch League 2.

"The team has shown incredible consistency throughout the season and this is a much-deserved title.

"The achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact this is the club's first season in cinch League 2.

"There is still much to play for in the division, with final play-off positions still to be determined and I wish all clubs involved the very best of luck for the rest of the season."