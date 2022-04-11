Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Dundee United appear in Team of the Week

League leaders Celtic ended the regular season with a 7-0 win over St Johnstone over the weekend and, unsurprisingly, the Bhoys dominate the Scottish Premiership team of the week.

Title rivals Rangers are also represented in the best XI, as are Hearts and Dundee United.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best performers from the final gameweek before the league splits.

The Scottish Premiership Team of the Week - Gameweek 33

5. Reo Hatate (Celtic) - 8.63 rating

Celtic romped to a 7-0 win over St Johnstone to see out the regular campaign ahead of the league split with Reo Hatate putting the Bhoys on their way to a resounding victory with the opening goal after just eight minutes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net from one of three shots at Celtic Park and he got forward well from midfield, too, completing two dribbles to help yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.63.

Celtic's Reo Hatate makes it 1-0

4. Jota (Celtic) - 8.64 rating

Remaining at Celtic Park, Jota chipped in with his eighth assist of the season in Celtic's win over St. Johnstone, turning provider for Daizen Maeda with 10 minutes of the first half still to play.

The Portuguese winger's assist came from one of three key passes, and he was in confident mood on Saturday afternoon as he mustered four shots.

A 91.4% pass success rate from 35 passes helped the 23-year-old to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.64.

3. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - 8.69 rating

Daizen Maeda was the WhoScored.com man of the match from Celtic's thumping win over St. Johnstone as he returned a rating of 8.69 in the resounding victory.

Maeda scored his fifth league goal of the season shortly before the break, netting with his only shot of the game, and then turned provider for Liel Abada late on.

That assist came from one of two goalscoring chances created to cap a fine performance from the Japanese attacker.

2. Andrew Halliday (Hearts) - 8.96 rating

Hearts eased to victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibs on Saturday afternoon, with Andrew Halliday putting in a huge shift in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old doubled his 2021/22 goal tally with a brace against Hibs, finding a way past Matt Macey with two of four shots.

Hibs did all they could to limit his influence, with Halliday fouled three times, but it wasn't enough to stop the Scot from earning a WhoScored.com rating of 8.96.

1. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) - 9.83 rating

With a rating of 9.83, Kemar Roofe is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week.

Roofe struck with three of his four shots at Rangers' 4-0 win at St Mirren as they ended a tough week on a high.

The 29-year-old was unfortunate not to add an assist having made two key passes, while an additional dribble capped a superb display from the striker at the SMISA Stadium.