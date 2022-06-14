The former Rangers and Scotland winger had been battling dementia; Wilson played 373 times for the Ibrox side, winning 11 domestic honours; he also won 22 Scotland caps

Davie Wilson: Former Rangers and Scotland winger dies at the age of 85

Davie Wilson made 373 appearances for Rangers between 1957 and 1967

Former Rangers and Scotland winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85.

Wilson made 373 appearances for the club between 1957 and 1967, and also won 22 caps for Scotland.

His family announced in August last year that Wilson had stopped attending matches at Ibrox due to "ongoing Alzheimer's and dementia issues".

Rangers said in a statement: "Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85.

"The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie."

Wilson won 11 domestic trophies during his career at Ibrox and was also part of the team that reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1961.

Image: Davie Wilson was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2014

After leaving Rangers in 1967 at the age of 28, Wilson went on to make over 100 appearances for Dundee United, before finishing his playing career at Dumbarton.

Wilson went on to become manager of Dumbarton, whom he led into the Scottish Premier League in 1984, and also had a spell at Queen of the South.