Premier Sports Cup: Celtic visit Ross County, Rangers host Queen of the South in last-16 draw

Rangers host Queen of the South in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup; Celtic at Ross County; Hearts play Kilmarnock; Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Aberdeen visit Annan Athletic; Dundee United travel to Livingston; Dundee play Falkirk; ties to be played on August 30/31
Sunday 24 July 2022 19:17, UK
Celtic travel to Ross County, while Rangers host Queen of the South in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee United will travel to Livingston and Hearts take on Kilmarnock in all-Scottish Premiership ties, while Championship favourites Dundee are at home to Falkirk.
The draw was made following Aberdeen's 3-0 victory against Raith Rovers on Sunday. They are away at Annan Athletic in the next round.
Elsewhere, Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle are at home to Arbroath.
Rangers v Queen of the South
Partick Thistle v Arbroath
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Livingston v Dundee United
Dundee v Falkirk
Annan Athletic v Aberdeen
Hearts v Kilmarnock
Ross County v Celtic
The first round of games take place on the weekend of August 30-31.