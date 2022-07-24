Premier Sports Cup: Celtic visit Ross County, Rangers host Queen of the South in last-16 draw

Celtic travel to Ross County, while Rangers host Queen of the South in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dundee United will travel to Livingston and Hearts take on Kilmarnock in all-Scottish Premiership ties, while Championship favourites Dundee are at home to Falkirk.

The draw was made following Aberdeen's 3-0 victory against Raith Rovers on Sunday. They are away at Annan Athletic in the next round.

Elsewhere, Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle are at home to Arbroath.

The full last-16 draw

Rangers v Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

The first round of games take place on the weekend of August 30-31.