Premier Sports Cup: Celtic visit Ross County, Rangers host Queen of the South in last-16 draw

Rangers host Queen of the South in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup; Celtic at Ross County; Hearts play Kilmarnock; Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Aberdeen visit Annan Athletic; Dundee United travel to Livingston; Dundee play Falkirk; ties to be played on August 30/31

Sunday 24 July 2022 19:17, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 19: Celtic&#39;s Jota (L) and Ross County&#39;s Harry Paton during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park, on March 19, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic travel to Ross County, while Rangers host Queen of the South in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dundee United will travel to Livingston and Hearts take on Kilmarnock in all-Scottish Premiership ties, while Championship favourites Dundee are at home to Falkirk.

The draw was made following Aberdeen's 3-0 victory against Raith Rovers on Sunday. They are away at Annan Athletic in the next round.

Elsewhere, Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle are at home to Arbroath.

The full last-16 draw

Rangers v Queen of the South

Trending

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

The first round of games take place on the weekend of August 30-31.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema