Rangers defender Connor Goldson backs John Souttar to be ‘unbelievable signing’ ahead of Champions League qualifier

Connor Goldson is adamant his new Rangers defensive partner John Souttar will bounce back and prove his quality after the Scotland international was heavily criticised following a chastening competitive debut away to Livingston.

The ex-Hearts and Dundee United player was at fault for the Lions' opener on Saturday and generally struggled before being substituted in the second half as Rangers fought back to win 2-1.

Connor Goldson has defended his Rangers team-mate John Souttar after he was heavily criticised for his performance on his competitive debut.

Fellow centre-back Goldson was disappointed by the online backlash against Souttar, but he has no doubts that his colleague will emerge as an asset for the Europa League runners-up.

"I've been really, really impressed by him from the first week that he trained after we came back from Portugal," said Goldson.

"I was disappointed on Saturday because I saw a few things on the internet and things like that, people obviously talking bad just because he's had one game where he probably made a few mistakes.

"We've all been there, I've been there myself. I've been written off plenty of times by Rangers fans but I see him every single day and see the qualities he has so I have no doubts at all he's going to be an unbelievable signing for this football club.

"He's an international player who's 25 and has played however many games in Scottish football already. We know what we signed. He's joined Rangers which we all know comes with pressure but you can't judge people off one game.

Jon Nouble scored his first goal for Livingston in some style as his lob gave them an early 1-0 lead over Rangers in the first match of the SPFL 2022-23 season.

"Livingston away is obviously not the easiest place to go with the (plastic) pitch and the way they play but we've all seen his quality and I've actually been more impressed just seeing him in training than what I thought of him from playing against Hearts.

"I knew he was a good player but everything he does is so crisp with the ball and he throws himself in front of things. He's a great defender."

Yilmaz and Matondo hand Rangers double Champions League boost

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists they will do everything to try and qualify for the Champions League this season.

Rangers kick off their European campaign on Tuesday with a Champions League third qualifying round first leg match away to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed both Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz will travel to Belgium for the tie.

Former Besiktas left-back Yilmaz arrived in Glasgow on Saturday and took part in a full session, as he aims to make an instant impact against the Belgium side.

Image: Rabbi Matondo is one of seven summer signings at Rangers

New signing Matondo is also fit to travel after missing Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener.

Van Bronckhorst said: "I've played many times in the Champions League and have coached in it, one of the strongest competitions in the world and it would be fantastic for us to be involved. We have four important games and we will try everything.

"What we did really well last season was to always enter the second game with an opportunity to go through. We have had good preparation as we are up against a very good side and we now have to execute our game plan."