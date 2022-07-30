Livingston 1-2 Rangers: Scott Arfield and James Tavernier secure win after shock Livi opener

Two goals in just 101 seconds saw Rangers come from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Livingston on the opening day of the new season.

Jon Nouble stunned the Ibrox side as he lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin to give the hosts the lead after just four minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston frustrated Rangers as they struggled to create any real chances in the first half as the new Scottish Premiership season got underway in West Lothian.

New Rangers signing Antonio Colak saw his goal disallowed for offside before midfielder Scott Arfield came off the bench to head in the equaliser in the 73rd minute.

The visitors were hungry for more and captain James Tavernier quickly curled a free-kick into the net to take the lead.

It is the second season in a row Rangers have claimed a victory over Livingston on the opening day.

More to follow...