Scottish Premiership 2022/23: The summer signings to look out for

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with new signings keen to make an immediate impact for their clubs.

It has been a busy summer in Scotland as teams look to strengthen ahead of what promises to be another entertaining season in the top flight. Here, WhoScored.com assess one new signing for each team.

Aberdeen - Liam Scales

Image: Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen on loan from Celtic

Liam Scales was restricted to just four league starts for Celtic last season, and the lack of action convinced the champions to loan out the 23-year-old. However, Aberdeen's decision to sign Scales hasn't sat well with the Dons faithful, with a banner recently stating 'No more Celtic loans'. Head coach Jim Goodwin, however, is happy with the signing, who'll provide quality competition with Jack MacKenzie in the role. Scales has put in a number of solid showings in pre-season and while he is unable to make his league debut for Aberdeen against his parent side this weekend, the youngster should prove a sound addition over the course of the campaign.

Celtic - Alexander Bernabei

Image: Alexandro Bernabei is the first Argentinian player to sign for Celtic

Celtic wasted no time in making Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers' respective loan moves permanent this summer with the duo key in the Bhoys' title success. And with one left-back sent out on loan, another has come in to replace Scales in the squad. Alexander Bernabei may struggle to usurp Greg Taylor as first choice, but the young defender is a handy addition to the squad. He ranks fourth for successful dribbles (71) since the start of the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional campaign, while 83 tackles and interceptions combined ranks 66th over the same period.

Dundee United - Dylan Levitt

Image: Dylan Levitt has made a permanent move to Tannadice

Dylan Levitt impressed during his loan spell with Dundee United last season, and Manchester United were happy for the Welshman to make that move permanent. A WhoScored.com rating of 6.95 was the third best for the Terrors, with Levitt also voted the fans' Player of the Year. It was deserved, too, with returns of 1.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per 90 both solid enough for the 21-year-old, who can now focus on developing in a settled environment.

Hearts - Lawrence Shankland

Image: Lawrence Shankland has joined Hearts ahead of the new season

An issue for Hearts last season was the lack of goals in the final third. Liam Boyce ended the Scottish Premiership campaign as their top scorer, with 10 goals to his name, yet defender Stephen Kingsley (6) finished second for this metric. The hope, then, is that the arrival of Lawrence Shankland will ease the burden on Boyce. The 26-year-old hardly pulled up any trees in Belgium last term, netting just five times for relegated Beerschot, but if he can rediscover his 2020/21 form, then Robbie Neilson has a handy striking option to call upon.

Hibernian - Aiden McGeady

Image: Aiden McGeady will miss the start of the season through injury

Twelve years after leaving Scotland, Aiden McGeady has returned following his Sunderland release. The 36-year-old played a bit-part role in their successful return to the Championship, scoring three and providing four assists, and the hope is that his experience will help Hibs enjoy a more successful campaign having flirted with relegation last term. Hibs scored just 38 league goals last, but McGeady's arrival will aid these goal woes. He finished the 2021/22 League One campaign fourth for key passes per 90 (3), so he's a quality addition to Lee Johnson's side but will have to wait to make his impact. McGeady has suffered a recurrence of a medial ligament injury in pre-season and faces at least two months on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock - Jordan Jones

Image: Jordan Jones spent last season on loan at St Mirren

After playing their first season in the second tier since 1992/93, Kilmarnock are eager to avoid the drop once more here. Jordan Jones is one of a number of new faces in at Rugby Park and having spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren, the 27-year-old makes his return to Killie. Jones was vital for Kilmarnock between 2016 and 2019, with his good form then convincing Rangers to make a move for the winger. He'll be the man to link the attack this season, so there is plenty of pressure on the wideman to make an immediate impact in his second spell at Kilmarnock.

Livingston - Dylan Bahamboula

Image: Dylan Bahamboula scored nine goals during two seasons at Oldham

Dylan Bahamboula was a solid performer during his two years with Oldham, scoring nine goals and providing an additional 11 assists. However, the Latics' relegation meant they were unable to retain the 27-year-old's services, and Livingston acted quickly to bring the attacker north of the border. Bahamboula ranked sixth for successful dribbles (56) in his two seasons in League Two, so provides that spark in the final third for Livingston that should help in the coming campaign.

Motherwell - Blair Spittal

Image: Blair Spittal's joined Motherwell after two seasons at Ross County

Ross County would have been sad to see the back of Blair Spittal after his contract expired. The 26-year-old was directly involved in eight goals for the Staggies last season, scoring five, and leaves as their best rated player with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.90. Ross County's loss is very much Motherwell's gain. The departure of Tony Watt in January hindered the Well in front of goal, so the aim is that Spittal's capture will aid their goal push for 2022/23.

Rangers - Rabbi Matondo

Image: Rabbi Matondo is one of seven summer signings at Rangers

Rangers have been incredibly busy in the summer market, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst revamping their defence. However, the stand out capture is Rabbi Matondo, who joins from Schalke. The Welshman impressed on loan with Belgian side Cercle Bruges last season, netting nine times. The hope now is that Matondo can nail down a regular starting spot down the right for Rangers, a position that proved somewhat problematic for the Gers last term.

Ross County - Callum Johnson

Image: Callum Johnson was released by Portsmouth at the end of last season

The departure of Blair Spittal is huge for Ross County, but they have at least sought to ease his exit with the capture of Yan Dhanda. In defence, Harry Clarke's January exit was also a blow, however the addition of Callum Johnson improves Malky Mackay's options at right-back. Johnson spent last season on loan with Fleetwood from Portsmouth, who made the decision to release the full-back at the end of 2021/22. The 25-year-old is solid defensively, which should help a Ross County that side was had one of the worst defensive records in Scotland last season.

St Johnstone - Jamie Murphy

Image: Jamie Murphy spent part of least season on loan at Mansfield

After his release from Hibs, St Johnstone moved to secure Jamie Murphy's services. The 32-year-old started just eight times for Hibs in the first half of the season, and then moved to Mansfield on loan in January. Murphy did only score one and provide one assist, yet he was unfortunate not to finish the latter higher. A return of 1.6 key passes per 90 was the third best of all Mansfield players in 2021/22 and having narrowly beaten the drop last season, the winger's experience should be key as St Johnstone seek to enjoy a more comfortable campaign.

St Mirren - Mark O'Hara

Image: Mark O'Hara's been reunited with his former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren

St Mirren shipped 51 goals last season, so it was clear where they needed to improve. The addition of Mark O'Hara should provide additional resolve in the middle of the park as they look to build upon a campaign that saw them finish ninth. O'Hara signed a pre-contract with the Buddies back in March, so they will have been aware of his qualities prior to making their interest known. Having struggled for minutes with Motherwell due to a knee injury sustained at the end of 2021, the 26-year-old is hoping to play a prominent role for Stephen Robinson's side this coming campaign.