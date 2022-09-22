Rangers' Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone and St Mirren to be shown live on Sky Sports

Rangers' games away to St Johnstone and St Mirren are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will visit McDiarmid Park on Sunday November 6, live on Sky Sports at midday.

Their game away to St Mirren on November 12 will also be shown live, with that match kicking off at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports will also bring you the first Scottish Premiership match after the international break with Robbie Neilson's Hearts welcoming Rangers to Tynecastle Park.

That is one of five matches across October live on Sky, with St Johnstone's clash against Celtic also live.

Stevie Hammell will face Rangers for the first time as Motherwell boss on October 16 when the Ibrox side visit Fir Park before Ange Postecoglou takes his Celtic team to Hearts the following weekend.

Livingston then host the Scottish Champions in front of the Sky cameras on October 30.

Saturday October 1: Hearts vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday October 8: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 16: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Saturday October 22: Hearts vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 30: Livingston vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday November 6: St Johnstone vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Saturday November 12: St Mirren vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

The Scottish Premiership season kicked off on the weekend of July 30/31.

The campaign will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final has been confirmed as Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

