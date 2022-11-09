Scottish Premiership: Rangers' trips to Dundee United and Kilmarnock plus Motherwell vs Hibernian live on Sky

Motherwell versus Hibernian plus Rangers' trips to Dundee United and Kilmarnock are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The trip to Fir Park for Hibs will be their fifth match after the World Cup break and their first since facing Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Lee Johnson will be hoping for a turnaround in form by the time the fixture comes along on Sunday, January 8 with the Easter Road club currently on a run of five defeats in six and were booed off after defeat against Ross County.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have just one win in the past five league ties and lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Easter Road.

Rangers find themselves seven points behind leaders Celtic after defeat at St Johnstone - a result that has left Giovanni van Bronckhorst under huge pressure.

Their trip to Dundee United will follow Motherwell vs Hibernian in a double-header on January 8, with kick-off at 4pm.

While the Ibrox side won 2-1 last time out thanks to Antonio Colak's double, their last trip to Tannadice ended in a 1-1 draw - a result Liam Fox will be hoping to replicate or better as he looks to move United off bottom spot.

Following that tie, 10 days later, the Sky Sports cameras will be at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock host Rangers at 8pm on Wednesday, January 18.

Rangers won the last meeting between the sides 2-0, but Derek McInnes will be hoping to pick up a positive result that could move Killie away from the bottom end of the table.

Saturday November 12: St Mirren vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Thursday December 15: Rangers vs Hibernian, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 17: Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday December 20: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 23: Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

