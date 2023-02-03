Giorgios Giakoumakis' Celtic future is off my radar, says Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis was no longer on his radar as the striker nears a departure from the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Giakoumakis remained at Celtic at the end of the transfer window but different deadlines in Japan and the United States mean he can still wrap up a move to suitors such as Urawa Red Diamonds and Atlanta United.

Postecoglou is not concerned about when any deal is finalised.

"It's kind of gone off my radar now," the manager told Sky Sports News.

"There is something pending there and I'm sure it will get resolved in the coming days.

"I will probably hear about it [at] the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.

"I don't expect him back in the group, but it hasn't been finalised yet."

Celtic can extend their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to 18 games on Sunday when they face St Johnstone, live on Sky Sports.

The Perth side have won just one of their last seven league matches but, after needing an injury-time winner the last time they met at McDiardmid Park, that run does not fool Postecoglou.

"They've been on a bad run, but I think when you play St Johnstone you kind of know what you're going to get.

"They're always a tough team to play, especially at home, and you never go there not expecting it to be a tough contest.

"Callum (Davidson) has been there a while now and they've got a really strong work ethic in their team and we're going to have to be good to beat them."

