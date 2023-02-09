SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Dundee United win

It remains tight at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after leaders Glasgow City, second-placed Celtic and champions Rangers all won.

Glasgow City remain unbeaten under interim head coach Leanne Ross after a gritty performance saw them beat Hearts 3-0 at Oriam.

The Jambos had only lost once at home this season before the match in their bid for a top-four finish.

Emily Whelan opened the scoring for City in the 15th minute to take her to 10 SWPL goals so far this season.

It took the visitors nearly an hour to double their advantage as Jenna Clark turned in Mairead Fulton's corner before Lauren Davidson scored from the penalty spot late on to wrap up the victory.

Glasgow City - who are three points clear at the top - travel to Aberdeen in their next SWPL match on February 19, two days after the Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts remain fourth in the table, three points ahead of rivals Hibernian.

Spartans 0-3 Celtic

Image: Jacynta Galabadaarachchi scored Celtic's opener against Spartans

Celtic were pushed by Spartans in tricky conditions at Ainslie Park but secured a crucial win to keep the pressure on City, thanks to three goals in the second half.

Shen Menglu set up the opener for substitute Jacynta Galabadaarachchi in the 48th minute before providing another assist for Liv Fergusson to double the lead.

Menglu's cross was then turned into the net by Spartans' Alana Marshall to secure the win to keep Celtic second.

Spartans drop down to eighth, two points from a top-six place, and host ninth-placed Dundee United on February 26.

Rangers 4-0 Hibernian

Image: Kirsty Howat scored twice as Rangers beat Hibernian 4-0 in the SWPL (Credit Rangers FC)

Defending champions Rangers remain four points behind City and one off Celtic after beating Hibernian 4-0 in a repeat of the Sky Sports Cup final.

Hannah Davidson opened the scoring for Malky Thomson's side in the first half at Broadwood.

Kirsty Howat - who scored when the teams met at Tynecastle in the Sky Sports Cup final - then got Rangers' second and third before Tessel Middag rounded off the scoring.

Rangers' next league match is against Old Firm rivals Celtic, while Hibernian - who missed the chance to leapfrog Hearts - face their rivals in an Edinburgh derby in their next SWPL outing.

Glasgow Women 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell sit seventh in the SWPL after their away victory over Glasgow Women.

Carla Boyce opened the scoring with less than 15 minutes gone then doubled the lead to take her tally for the SWPL season to five.

Motherwell's next match is at home to Hamilton Accies in the Lanarkshire derby on February 26.

Glasgow Women are bottom, without a point this season, and face a Glasgow derby away to Partick Thistle on February 22.

Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Partick Thistle halted a run of three straight defeats to move back into the top six with a narrow victory against Hamilton Accies.

Cara Henderson scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute as she headed home Abbie Ferguson's cross.

The result leaves Accies in the relegation play-off spot, one point behind Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 1-2 Dundee United

Image: Danni McGinley scored as Dundee United beat Aberdeen

Dundee United moved further from the relegation zone with a victory away to Aberdeen.

United opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Tammy Harkin headed home Georgie Robb's corner with Danni McGinley doubling the lead after the break.

Bayley Hutchison pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late on before United's Claire Delworth was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Dundee United are away to Spartans on February 26 with just three points separating the sides. Aberdeen host top-of-the-table Glasgow City.