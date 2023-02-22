Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park?

Rangers and Celtic go head to head at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup final, but who should start for each team on Sunday?

Ange Postecoglou's side are aiming to retain the trophy against a Rangers side desperate to secure silverware for Michael Beale in his first final as a manager.

Both sides are in fine form going into the Hampden clash, having won their nine games since the sides drew 2-2 at Ibrox in January.

There are injury doubts for Beale's side as they look to win the Scottish League Cup for the first time since 2011, while there are questions about Celtic's starting line-up.

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Image: Malik Tillman missed Rangers' last game against Livingston

The big question for Rangers is will Malik Tillman be fit to face Celtic at the national stadium?

He and fellow midfielders John Lundstram and Ryan Jack missed Saturday's win over Livingston and have yet to return to training.

Who would you pick to start in their place? Will Fashion Sakala start and do you think January arrival Nicolas Raskin should keep his place?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Image: Aaron Mooy is back in Celtic training despite missing the win over Aberdeen

Aaron Mooy missed Celtic's 4-0 win over Aberdeen with Matt O'Riley drafted into the starting XI.

The Australian is expected to return for Sunday's final, with fellow midfielder David Turnbull also back in training after picking up a knock.

Do you think O'Riley deserves to keep his place after impressing against the Dons?

Postecoglou handed Hyeon-Gyu Oh his first Celtic start last weekend as Kyogo started on the bench, despite being declared "good to go" by the Hoops boss. Should the Japanese striker return to the starting line-up?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

