Rangers: Malik Tillman, John Lundstram & Ryan Jack League Cup final doubts

Rangers manager Michael Beale expects some of his squad to play through the pain barrier against Celtic in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final.

​​​​​​Midfielders Malik Tillman, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are yet to return to training after missing Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Livingston through injury.

The trio remain doubts for the Hampden Park showdown with their Old Firm rivals as they look to lift the Scottish League Cup for the first time in more than a decade.

While Beale expects players to make themselves available, he insists they can manage against Celtic without them if forced to.

"No real positive news right now," said the manager.

"None of the boys returned to training today. We know we have a long injury list, we've had it for the time I've been back here and prior to me coming back.

"I thought the team that you saw at the weekend will be close to the type of team that we put out for this cup final. If we get one or two additions back that will be a positive, but I'm not counting on it right now."

"We are living in a fantasy world if we think players lace their boots up every week in a fantastic physical condition.

Image: John Lundstram picked up an injury in Rangers' win over Ross County

"It is a final against a big rival so I have 100 per cent faith that one or two will declare themselves fit on Friday and Saturday, then I will have to make a decision on that."

Rangers go into the game in strong form, having won 13 and drawn one of Beale's 14 games in charge. However, Celtic have an identical run of recent results.

Beale thinks the game between two strong sides is one to relish.

He said: "It's a huge game for our football club, the fans, the players, myself and my staff.

"It is a privilege to be involved in and I often contemplate that. It's world-renowned and I believe it is the biggest rivalry in the world.

Image: Rangers beat Aberdeen to reach the League Cup final

"It's a fantastic final for the neutral and I don't remember a game with both team in such fine form. So really looking forward to it and can't wait for Sunday to finally arrive.

"There's a lot of respect between the two sets of players and the management teams. I think it's two very teams going head to head. Both teams have a lot of experience in these types of games.

"It is about going to perform on the day. We want to add to our trophy cabinet. I have the privilege of managing Rangers in this final. It is important we seize the day on Sunday.

"These are the days you want to be involved in."

