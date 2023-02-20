Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone feature in Team of the Week

It was another entertaining weekend of football in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou's side maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen and have three players in Team of the Week.

Hibernian also have three players represented after they beat Kilmarnock 2-0 to move up to fourth in the table.

St Mirren take up two places after their 1-0 win at home to Ross County while there is one Rangers player in the best XI after they made it six straight league wins with a 3-0 victory at Livingston.

Motherwell take one place after they claimed a surprise 2-0 win over Hearts, St Johnstone take the final place after they beat Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) - 8.35 rating

Stevie May rattled in goals number five and six for the Scottish Premiership season as St Johnstone earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at Dundee United on Saturday. May netted with two of three shots at Tannadice Park, and worked hard off the ball, too, as he made two tackles and two clearances, to return a rating of 8.35.

4. Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 8.41 rating

Callum McGregor opened the scoring for Celtic

Celtic made it six league wins on the bounce as they smashed Aberdeen 4-0 on home turf over the weekend, with midfielder Callum McGregor key. Indeed, McGregor put the Hoops ahead in just the second minute to set the tone at Celtic Park as the league leaders made light work of the Dons. McGregor beat Jay Gorter with his only shot of the game, and dictated play in midfield, finding a team-mate with 102 of 109 passes, to feature in the XI with a WhoScored rating of 8.41.

3. Will Fish (Hibs) - 8.59 rating

Hibs were dominant in their 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock on Saturday, and in truth; the scoreline flattered the visitors. Will Fish put the Edinburgh side ahead in the 15th minute as he powered an Aiden McGeady corner past Sam Walker, that goal coming from one of two efforts. The 20-year-old held firm at the back, too, making four clearances and two interceptions, which contributed towards his rating of 8.59.

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.62 rating

Like Celtic, Rangers also made it six wins on the trot as they seek to capitalise on any possible Bhoys slip-up. James Tavernier was the star man in their 3-0 victory at Livingston on Saturday, returning a rating of 8.62 in the process. Tavernier netted twice at the Tony Macaroni Arena, scoring with two of four shots, while two tackles, one key pass and one dribble capped a man-of-the-match display for the Rangers star.

1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) - 9.89 rating

With a rating of 9.89, Celtic star Reo Hatate is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership Player of the Week. The Japanese star netted twice in the comprehensive win over Aberdeen, the double coming from two of four shots. Hatate also completed three dribbles, and made three tackles and one interception, in what was the 25-year-old's best-rated performance of the season so far.