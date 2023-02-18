Livingston 0-3 Rangers: James Tavernier goes past 50 goals for Rangers as Michael Beale's run continues

James Tavernier scored twice and Kemar Roofe added a third as Rangers beat Livingston to make it 13 wins from their last 14 matches under Michael Beale.

Tavernier converted from the penalty spot midway through the first half after a lengthy VAR check, which resulted in James Penrice being penalised for tugging on Alfredo Morelos' shirt.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George was sent the wrong way as Tavernier despatched his penalty emphatically, to score his 50th goal for Rangers.

George had to be at his best to deny Fashion Sakala at his near post in the second half, before substitute Roofe saw an effort drift just wide, moments after coming off the bench.

Roofe then won a free-kick for Rangers on the left edge of the area, with Stephane Omeonga sent off after collecting his second caution of the game.

Tavernier struck the free-kick sweetly, sending the ball into the top-left corner, as George desperately tried to get across to make the save.

Roofe then reacted well to prod home a third as Beale made it six straight league away wins in his start to life as Rangers manager - the last manager to win their first six away games in the Scottish top-flight was Ally McCoist with Rangers in October 2011.

How Rangers beat Livingston

The visitors took control and Sakala had the ball in the net from a Morelos cross in the 11th minute but was ruled offside.

A better Tavernier effort from distance was well saved by Livi keeper Shamal George before he got the breakthrough.

A clear pull on Morelos' jersey by Livingston's James Penrice as the Colombia international tried to get to a cross was missed by referee Dickinson but after a VAR check he went over to look at his monitor and pointed to the spot, with Tavernier slamming his spot kick past George.

Moments later at the other end, as Livingston responded, Penrice missed from six yards after captain Nicky Devlin's long throw landed at his feet.

There was another VAR check when Kent went down in the Livi box under a challenge by Devlin but an earlier offside against the Gers attacker was upheld.

George beat away a powerful drive from Sakala early in the second half but the Govan club's lead remained fragile and on the artificial surface against a dogged home side they just could not reach top gear.

In the 66th minute former Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly miscued a terrific cross from Devlin to let the Light Blues off the hook and moments later George had to race from his line to block a shot from Kent.

Amid a series of substitutions, Roofe replaced Sakala and seconds later drove a shot wide of George's far post.

Image: James Tavernier celebrates after scoring a brilliant free-kick to make it 2-0

Livingston's belief increased but then diminished when Omeonga, booked in the first half, was sent packing for tripping Roofe at the edge of the Livingston box.

Tavernier stepped up and curled the ball into the top corner from 20 yards and, when Roofe pounced amid a goalmouth melee following a Borna Barisic free-kick to thrash in the third, the points were Ibrox-bound.

Image: Kemar Roofe celebrates making it 3-0 to Rangers

It was a deserved win for Rangers but they will have to produce better when they face relentless Celtic next weekend where the first major trophy of the season is up for grabs.

Rangers' attention turns to the ViaPlay Cup Final against Old Firm rivals Celtic on Sunday 26 February. Kick-off at Hampden Park is 3pm.

Livingston's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Aberdeen on Saturday 25 February. Kick-off 3pm.