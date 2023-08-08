SWPL: Managing director Fiona McIntyre on trying to beat last season's record-breaking campaign

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre is determined to build on last season's record campaign but knows "the second album is always the hardest".

The former Scottish FA head of women's football was named as the league's first managing director last year, seeing it as an opportunity to try and radically transform the women's game in Scotland.

The first season saw a thrilling finale where Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers all went into the last day with a chance of becoming champions before City secured the title with a dramatic late goal.

Ahead of the new season, McIntyre spoke to Sky Sports News about the determination to keep growing the game in Scotland.

"A few people have said to me the second album is always the hardest and that's pretty much what it feels like," she said.

"The records we brought last year, a lot of firsts and that's the challenge for us going forward.

"How do we get more people into grounds, more games on television and make sure that everyone's talking about the SWPL?"

More than 100,000 fans attended women's games in Scotland last season while the domestic record attendance for a single game was also broken on three occasions.

Just over 8,000 watched Hibernian host Hearts in the Edinburgh derby before Celtic Park hosted 9,553 fans for Celtic vs Glasgow City.

Celtic broke the record again on the final day of the season, with 15,822 turning out to watch their 2-0 win over Hearts.

There were also record club attendances for Hearts and Rangers while Montrose recorded the highest SWPL 2 attendance of the season for their trophy presentation at Links Park.

"We hope we get a similarly competitive competition league this year. That's what we're here to do, to try and make sure we deliver the best competitions that we can," McIntyre added.

"We want to tell the stories about the players and the people behind the players and the coaches, that's a big part for us.

"Making sure that people aren't just talking about the SWPL at a cup final or on the final day of the season, making sure that we're really visible throughout the season and that everyone's talking about us."

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women's Premier League season (All fixtures subject to change):

Aberdeen vs Motherwell

Dundee United vs Partick Thistle

Glasgow City vs Hibernian

Hamilton Academical vs Hearts

Montrose vs Celtic

Spartans vs Rangers

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women's Premier League 2 season (All fixtures subject to change):

Boroughmuir Thistle vs Glasgow Women

Gartcairn vs Queen's Park

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

St Johnstone vs Stirling University

Key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 17, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sports Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

SPFL ball for 2023/24 season

