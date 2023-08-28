Scotland squad: Elliot Anderson handed Scotland call-up for Euro 2024 qualifier & England friendly

Steve Clarke has revealed his delight at Elliot Anderson committing his future to Scotland after having "a little think."

The Newcastle midfielder, who qualifies through his Glasgow-born grandmother, has been handed his first call-up for next month's Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and friendly against England.

Anderson, who has one Scotland under-21 cap, had previously represented England at younger age levels.

The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Magpies and came on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"Obviously he's a good player and he's doing well for his club. Elliot's one who has been through the underage groups with Scotland and one we've had an eye on. He had an enquiry and a little think about choosing between Scotland and England," Clarke said.

"We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he's chosen to come with us, which I think is good for us now - and certainly good for us in the future.

"Obviously, when you get to a certain stage in your career and you can say your career has started to take off, which Elliot's has at Newcastle. We've got some great reports from people within the club at Newcastle, which is great to hear.

"And then you have to make that choice. Elliot was born in England, he's got decisions to make and we're just happy he's come down on our side.

"I've always tried to look down towards the underage groups - the U21s - to try and give a pathway so we're not just having a squad for now but looking to build a squad that will carry us through not just the next tournament but the one after that and the one after that, and Elliot is part of that process."

Adams returns, Celtic duo miss out

Che Adams and Scott McKenna have been recalled to the squad but Celtic duo Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston drop out along with Liam Cooper and Dominic Hyam.

Southampton striker Adams missed the June double-header against Denmark and Norway with an ankle problem while McKenna of Nottingham Forrest has been left out of the last two squads after suffering a hamstring injury.

Scotland, who sit top of Group A with four wins from their first four qualifiers, travel to Cyprus for their next match on September 8.

Steve Clarke's side then take on England at Hampden Park on September 12 to commemorate their first encounter in Glasgow in 1872, recognised by FIFA as the inaugural international match.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Elliot Anderson

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams

Souttar: Qualifying does feel close

Scotland and Rangers defender John Souttar speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think qualification does feel close, there's no denying that. Everyone in the country knows it's close but also knows how much we still have left to do to qualify.

"We've done unbelievably to put ourselves in the situation we are in now, but there's a long way to go, we need to get the points that will guarantee us qualification.

"It's an exciting time for everybody involved, especially that result in Norway. The character the boy shows to come back from 1-0 down with those two goals was huge.

"It shows the turnaround we've had as a country because I know from growing up and watching Scotland you fear the worst going a goal down. I'm sure everyone's been through it.

"Everyone knows how big the Cyprus game is first and foremost, it's huge, so all focus will be on that. Then to play England, you want to grow up and play against them, so being involved in that fixture would be something to really look forward to."