Scott Brown: Former Celtic captain back in Scottish football at Ayr United

Celtic legend Scott Brown has made a return to Scottish football after being appointed as Ayr United's new head coach.

The former Hoops captain has been out of management since being sacked by English League One side Fleetwood in September.

He will be assisted by his former Hibernian team-mate Steven Whittaker at Somerset Park with both signing contracts until 2026.

Brown, who also played for Hibs and Aberdeen, had been linked with several jobs including Forrest Green, Inverness and St Johnstone.

The 38-year-old takes over from Lee Bullen who was dismissed by the Scottish Championship side after a goalless draw with bottom side Arbroath.

Image: Scott Brown will be joined at Ayr United by Steven Whittaker

Ayr United chairman David Smith said: "I am delighted to welcome Scott and Steven as the new management team.

"We have had a busy eight days conducting informal conversations and more formal interviews with a number of very credible candidates and Scott and Steven showed lots of positive attributes that made them the preferred candidates for the club.

"They are clear in the messages they want to communicate to the players and will use the staff group that we have assembled to the fullest in order to improve players and achieve performances and results on the pitch.

"They have a very good personal and working relationship and were very clear on how their dynamic works.

"We are delighted to secure their services and are very much looking forward to working with them going forward"

Managing director Graeme Mathie added: "I'm really looking forward to working with Scott and Steven.

"This is an exciting appointment for Ayr United and I have no doubt will be remembered as an exciting period of time on our journey."

Brown led Fleetwood Town to 13th in League One in his debut season in the dugout but left after taking just one point from their opening six league games of this campaign.

