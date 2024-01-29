Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers move six points clear as Celtic lose to Glasgow City

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as leaders Rangers beat Aberdeen to move six points clear of Celtic after their defeat to Glasgow City.

Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers

Rangers continued their unbeaten run with a victory over Aberdeen.

It was not an easy start for Rangers but they opened the scoring with half an hour gone when Rachel Rowe, who had been a stand-out performer in the opening stages, directed the ball into the back of the net with an accurate left-footed shot.

She doubled their lead just before half-time as Kirsty Maclean set up the forward. Rowe struck into the bottom corner to give her side a comfortable lead going into the break.

Aberdeen pulled one back through Bayley Hutchison early in the second half and battled well, but it wouldn't be enough as the league leaders held out for all three points.

Rangers return to league action on Wednesday February 7 with a tricky home tie against Hearts while Aberdeen host Montrose on the same evening.

Glasgow City 1-0 Celtic

Elena Sadiku suffered her second straight defeat as the new Celtic manager as Glasgow City secured an important three points in their bid for the ScottishPower Women's Premier League title.

After only 16 seconds, Glasgow City opened the scoring. A lot of the action the occurred in the middle of the park, but Glasgow City managed to create a few chances. Celtic 'keeper Kelsey Daugherty denied the hosts on a few occasions and Celtic couldn't push forward, only recording one shot on target the whole match.

Glasgow City return to league action on February 7 at home to bottom-placed Hamilton Academical while Celtic are away to Motherwell.

Hibernian 5-0 Motherwell

It was a five-star performance from Hibernian as they kept Motherwell at bay in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League. A double save from Nina Wilson denied the visitors from the spot and allowed the home side to kick on in the second half.

Jorian Baucom opened the scoring for her 20th goal of the season. Poppy Lawson played a ball to the forward from a free-kick and Baucom slotted the ball in the back of the net.

It only took two minutes for Hibernian to double their advantage as a good run from Abbie Ferguson on the left allowed her to play in Eilidh Adams, who struck home.

Shortly before half-time, the referee pointed to the spot to award Motherwell a penalty. They would've been hoping to get themselves back in the game, but Wilson made a superb double save to deny the visitors.

In the second half, Hibs showed no sign of letting up. A cross from Michaela McAlonie found Adams in the box, and she fired into the back of the net for her second goal of the game.

Baucom would be next to secure a brace as a pinged through ball from Adams fell into her path. She directed the ball beyond the keeper for Hibs' fourth.

As the final whistle approached, there was more misery for Motherwell as a Baucom cross was met by Shannon Leishman at the back post. Leishman put it in the back of the net for her first goal of the season, rounding off a fantastic performance for her side.

Hibs are back in action in just a few days when they host Dundee United on Wednesday. Motherwell play mid-week on February 7, when they host Celtic.

Montrose 1-2 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle secured a top-six place with a victory over Montrose. The hosts opened the scoring but goals from Clare Docherty and Cara Henderson helped Thistle secure three points at Links Park.

Montrose were the first to score as Jade McLaren thundered a shot into the top corner early in the game.

Just 10 minutes later though, a good strike from Docherty made its way into the back of the net to level the scoring.

It didn't take long after the equaliser for Thistle to find a way forward. Lucy Sinclair had her strike blocked but the ball fell perfectly to Henderson, who put it beyond the goalkeeper to put her side in front. It's now the second season in a row when Henderson has scored to secure her sides place in the top-six.

The Jags will now look to finish as high as possible, facing Spartans away next on February 7 while Montrose are away to Aberdeen.

Hearts 1-0 Spartans

Hearts secured three points and their top-six status in the process as a second half strike from Katie Lockwood proved to be decisive.

It was goalless at the break; a result Spartans would've been happy with considering Hearts had been on top for the first 45 minutes.

The Jambos eventually managed to find the back of the net as a loose ball fell to Lockwood, who hit a powerful volley that left Alicia Yates with no chance.

Hearts travel away to Rangers midweek on February 7 while Spartans host Partick Thistle.

Dundee United 1-4 Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies got their first win of the Women's Premier League season as they scored four times against Dundee United to secure an important three points.

With 15 minutes gone, Hamilton Accies took the lead through Josi Giard. They had the chance to make it two a few minutes later, but Shelley Campbell couldn't keep it down and fired over the bar.

They managed to double their advantage on the half hour mark as Kirstie McIntosh's free kick found the head of Morgan Graham, who sent it bouncing over the line.

The hosts managed to pull one back on the verge of half-time, with Abbie Cusack heading a free-kick delivery into the top corner of the net.

Giard came close early in the second half as she found herself one-on-one with Megan Sidey. She could only fire straight at the keeper, leaving the visitors searching for the goal that would extend their lead.

Shortly after, Giard was pulled down in the box and the referee immediately awarded a penalty to Hamilton. Freya McDonald stepped up for the spot kick but couldn't get it on target, sending it wide of the post.

They would make up for the miss a few minutes later as a cross into the box was headed over the keeper by McIntosh.

The visitors secured three points with a fourth goal as Mason Clark found the back of the net with a back-heel.

Dundee United play again on Wednesday, travelling to the capital to take on Hibernian, while Accies return to league action on February 7 against Glasgow City.