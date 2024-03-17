SWPL round-up: Celtic beat Rangers as Glasgow City win at Hearts

Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Celtic inflicted defeat on Rangers for the first time this season with a potentially massive win in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

The result moves Elena Sadiku's side to within just a point of the league leaders alongside Glasgow City.

In what are often nervy occasions, Celtic bucked the trend and scored the opening goal with just four minutes played. Kit Loferski provided a wonderful through ball for Natasha Flint who went one-on-one with Jenna Fife.

The Scotland goalkeeper denied Flint initially but the ball landed nicely at the forwards' feet for her fourth league goal since her return in January.

Flint doubled her sides' lead just before the break. Lucy Ashworth-Clifford's cross was met by Tessel Middag but the Rangers defender could only lift the ball into the air. Flint proceeded to volley the ball home and give her side a commanding lead at the break.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Unsurprisingly, Rangers ramped up the pressure as the game progressed and they were rewarded with a goal late in the game. Jane Ross applied the finish with 77 minutes gone after Nicola Docherty's cross wasn't cleared by the home side.

Jo Potter's side continued to push for the equaliser, hitting the crossbar at the death but could not find the all-important goal.

Rangers will look to bounce back with silverware on Sunday as they face Partick Thistle in the Sky Sports Cup Final at Tynecastle Park, live on Sky Sports. Celtic are next in action on March 31 when they travel away to third-placed Glasgow City.

Hearts 0-2 Glasgow City

Glasgow City moved to within just one point of the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League table with victory at Hearts.

The Glasgow side were held to a 0-0 stalemate earlier in the season but made no mistake this time with first-half goals from Fiona Brown and Emily Whelan.

City took the lead within nine minutes to calm any potential nerves. Hayley Lauder's quick free-kick was played to Brown out wide who cut inside before curling the ball into the far corner.

Seven minutes before the break, City secured all three points. Whelan was played through and initially denied by Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith. The Republic of Ireland forward made no mistake with the rebound though.

With Rangers' defeat to Celtic, City are just a point behind the league leaders and remain level on points with Celtic. Heart of Midlothian remain fourth but are now level on points with Hibernian.

It's a massive game for City when they return to league action at home to Celtic on March 31 while Hearts travel away to Partick Thistle.

Hibernian 2-0 Partick Thistle

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hibernian moved level on points with Hearts in the race for fourth place by beating Partick Thistle, who are four points behind at the bottom of the Championship group.

Having not lost this season to Hibs, the Jags came to Meadowbank Stadium with confidence. However, the home side took the lead with just 16 minutes played. Lauren Doran-Barr scored the opener after latching onto a long ball, taking a great touch and finishing.

The next incident came off the pitch when Partick Thistle manager Brian Graham received a second booking and was sent off.

It was further disappointment moments later for the visitors as Poppy Lawson slotted the ball home from a corner.

Kirsty Morrison found the net for the Hibees just four minutes later but it was ruled out for offside.

Partick Thistle will look to bounce back in the Sky Sports Cup Final on Sunday against Rangers as they search for their first-ever major trophy. Hibernian return to action on March 31 at leaders Rangers.

Aberdeen 2-0 Spartans

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Aberdeen remain six points clear at the top of the relegation group after a comfortable win over Spartans.

Two goals in either half were the difference for the Dons. Bayley Hutchison grabbed the opener with 42 minutes played, stealing the ball from a Spartans defender before scoring her 17th league goal of the season.

Aberdeen wrapped up the victory late in the second period when Simone McMahon conceded a penalty against Hutchison. Hannah Stewart stepped up to calmly slot home.

The Dons face Motherwell next on March 31 while Spartans are just three points above the relegation zone and take on Dundee United who are below them.

Hamilton Academical 0-4 Motherwell

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Motherwell earned back-to-back victories as they took revenge in the Lanarkshire derby.

Hamilton were 2-1 victors in the last meeting but the Women of Steel were ruthless with four first-half goals.

With 15 minutes played, Louisa Boyes opened the scoring with a low effort into the bottom corner after skilful play from Hibernian loanee Brooke Nunn.

Former Accies midfielder, Amy Anderson, doubled their lead with half an hour gone as she prodded home from a Katie Rice free-kick. Six minutes later, Megan Cross made it three from close range.

The final goal came on the stroke of half-time when Bailley Collins picked out the top corner.

Motherwell remain six points behind Aberdeen as the two sides battle to finish top of the bottom-six sides and face each other next on March 31. Hamilton remain bottom of the table, three points from safety as they travel away to Montrose in their next match.

Montrose 1-0 Dundee United

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Montrose moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a late victory over Dundee United.

Craig Feroz's side were better throughout with a total of 14 shots compared to United's zero. However, it looked like the Tangerines would end up holding on for what could have been a vital point.

But Louise Brown struck four minutes into injury time as she headed home to the delight of the Links Park crowd.

Montrose have now won three out of three league meetings against United and this result keeps their opponents in the bottom two.

The Mighty Mo have a chance to move further clear of relegation at home to bottom side Hamilton on March 31. Dundee United have a big fixture as they host 10th-placed Spartans with just three points between the sides.