Lawrence Shankland named Scottish Premiership player of year; John McGlynn is SPFL manager of year

Elsewhere, top-flight young player award goes to Kilmarnock's David Watson; Rabbi Matondo wins goal of season for strike in Old Firm draw; Rangers trio win SWPL prizes as Jo Potter named manager of year; Rachel Rowe awarded player of the year prize; Mia McAulay named young player
Monday 6 May 2024 10:18, UK
Lawrence Shankland has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Year.
The Hearts forward picked up the prize at the PFA Scotland awards in Glasgow on Sunday night after scoring 21 league goals this season.
He was shortlisted for the award alongside Celtic's Matt O'Riley plus Rangers duo Jack Butland and James Tavernier in a vote by fellow players.
Meanwhile, Falkirk boss John McGlynn was confirmed as the SPFL manager of the year, after beating Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty to the prize.
McGlynn's Falkirk went the entire season unbeaten as they gained promotion to the Championship.
It was a clean sweep for Rangers in the SWPL awards, as Rachel Rowe was named player of the year, Mia McAulay won young player of the year and Jo Potter won manager of the year.
Sky Sports readers voted for Rangers' Rabbi Matondo to win the Scottish Premiership goal of the season after his equaliser in April's pulsating 3-3 draw against Celtic at Ibrox.
His goal saw off competition from Aberdeen's Connor Barron, Celtic's Luis Palma, Kyogo and Matt O'Riley, Heart of Midlothian duo Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest, Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins, Motherwell's Blair Spittal, Rangers team-mate James Tavernier and Adama Sidibeh of St Johnstone.
Elsewhere, Partick Thistle's Brian Graham was named Championship player of the year as the Jags now prepare for the promotion playoffs.
Alongside McGlynn's award there was more good news for Falkirk as Callumn Morrison claimed the League One player prize.
After Stenhousemuir won their first ever title with League Two success, captain Gregor Buchanan claimed the player award in the fourth-tier.
