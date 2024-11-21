Craig Gordon: Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper 'cherishing' every game for club and country

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is "cherishing every game" as No 1 for club and country since returning from almost a year out through injury.

The 41-year-old has taken the gloves from Zander Clark at club level this season and replaced the injured Angus Gunn on the international stage.

Gordon, who earned his 79th cap for his country during Monday's Nations League victory over Poland, will hope to continue his fine form against the league leaders Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Image: Craig Gordon has been Scotland's No 1 since Angus Gunn's injury

"It's going to be a great atmosphere. The fans are going to pack the place out," the Hearts goalkeeper told Sky Sports News.

"We don't get to play that many night games. Saturday night games are unusual. We're ready to go. I think it's an exciting game for us.

"We'll try to impose ourselves and carry a threat going forward. Everybody knows the quality that they have.

"The form they've been in, not just in Scotland but in Europe as well, has been very impressive.

"We'll need to be at our very best. We'll need to be very good to get something from the game."

Image: Gordon played at Celtic from 2014-20

Hearts have endured a difficult start to the season, recording just two victories from their opening 13 league games, leaving them 11th in the Scottish Premiership table.

"In the last few weeks, the results maybe haven't quite been there but the performances have been good and deserving of more from the matches," added the former Celtic goalkeeper.

"If we can continue that and continue to progress then I think we'll be okay.

"The new manager wants us to be aggressive, he wants us to play attacking football.

"It's great to be back involved. I know it's not going to last forever. Every game that I get at this moment in time is one that I cherish and to give everything I've got for.

"It's great to be involved on both fronts and I'll try to keep that going as long as I can."