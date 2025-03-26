Victor Wanyama joins Dunfermline: Former Celtic, Southampton and Spurs player reunites with Neil Lennon

Dunfermline have signed Victor Wanyama on a deal until the end of the season.

The move sees the 33-year-old reunite with his former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who took over at East End Park last week as he bids to steer the club away from relegation.

Wanyama played under Lennon at Parkhead where he won consecutive league titles, plus impressed in Europe - scoring in a famous Champions League win over Barcelona.

Image: Wanyama has joined Lennon at Dunfermline until the end of this season

His form resulted in a move to Southampton for a then Scottish record fee of around £12.5 million, and the Kenyan international went on to play for Tottenham for four years before a move to Montreal.

Image: Wanyama spent four seasons at Spurs and got to the Champions League final in 2019

He left the Canadian club in January and, after passing a medical on Wednesday, is back in Scottish football for the first time since 2012.

Subject to international clearance, Wanyama will make his debut on Saturday against Ayr United, who are managed by his former Hoops captain Scott Brown.

Image: Wanyama's first game at Dunfermline could be against his former Celtic captain Scott Brown

Dunfermline are second-bottom of the table - six points clear of automatic relegation but two points behind Hamilton Accies as they bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot with seven games to go.

Lennon says he was compelled to take the Dunfermline job after long talks with the Championship club's owner and chairman.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who was most recently in the dugout last year at Romanian side Rapid Bucuresti, has taken charge at East End Park until the end of the season.

He is Dunfermline's third permanent manager this term, with James McPake sacked in December and Michael Tidser dismissed earlier this month after just 60 days in the job.

While the 53-year-old knows he faces a real challenge to keep them in Scottish football's second tier, he insists it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

Image: Lennon has signed an initial short-term deal until the end of this season at Dunfermline (Credit: Craig Brown/DAFC)

"Last week, we had a lot of conversations between myself, the chairman and the owner. They made a very compelling argument for taking the job," he said.

"There's an old adage from Sir Alex [Ferguson] where sometimes you pick the owners rather than pick the club.

"So I think we've got a good one here. Further down the line, he's got really good aspirations for the future of the club.

"I wanted to align myself with that.

"We have a lot of work to do, which is not going to happen instantly, but I've had a good response from the players over the last two days. I'm delighted with their attitude and application.

"It's great to be back involved in football. I know how competitive and attritional the Championship can be.

"I know we're not in the best of form at the minute, so that is a challenge for myself to turn the psychology of the club and dressing room around."

Dunfermline's final league fixtures