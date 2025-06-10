Scotland: Where do head coach Steve Clarke and squad stand ahead of first World Cup qualifiers?

Scotland salvaged something from the friendlies this month, but even Steve Clarke saw it as a "disappointing camp" with questions unanswered ahead the World Cup qualifiers.

There were five international debuts against Liechtenstein, strikers were among the goals following a lengthy drought and teenager Lennon Miller impressed on his first start.

But this was a team ranked 205th in the world and it came on the back of a more than disappointing defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

Next up is Denmark and Belarus away in early September before Greece at Hampden Park on 9 October as Clarke's squad bid to become the first Scotland men's side to reach the World Cup since 1998.

So is it time to be worried or optimistic?

What does the form book say?

Image: Scotland stunned Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying

It has been a rollercoaster for Clarke and Scotland.

Five wins from their opening six games of Euro 2024 qualifying had a nation believing of progression beyond the group stage in Germany. But Scotland's form fell off a cliff.

They managed just one win in their next 16 games covering the Euros, Nations League and friendlies.

Image: Scotland were relegated to Nations League group B following defeat to Greece

Clarke always insisted things would turn, and Nations League victories against Poland, Croatia and Greece brought the feelgood factor back.

What he didn't want was another downturn and this time the poor results came with poor performances.

A dismal display against Greece meant relegation to Nations League B - then came last Friday's defeat to Iceland.

Image: It was a struggle for Scotland against Iceland

Excuses could be made for that performance in isolation - end of a long season, players celebrating league wins and cup trophies.

But Scotland have won just one of their last nine at Hampden Park.

Playing Liechtenstein was a big risk. Defeat to the team ranked 205th in the world would have been a disaster, while not winning but a large enough margin would not be deemed good enough.

Thankfully for Clarke, they won 4-0 and Che Adams scored a hat-trick to boost confidence.

The Tartan Army can only hope things are on the up again.

Can Clarke take Scotland any further?

Image: Steve Clarke was named Scotland head coach in 2019

Clarke is into his seventh year as Scotland head coach and, whatever happens, it could be his last.

He has already said there is a "75 per cent chance" he will not renew his deal with the Scottish FA after next summer's World Cup, qualification or not.

But should there be a change before that?

Image: Some Scotland fans are ready for a change in head coach

There is no doubt the 61-year-old has overseen one of Scotland's best spells in recent memory and he has repeatedly proved his doubters wrong.

Reaching back-to-back European Championships after 24 years of failing to qualify is a huge achievement, but many fans are want a new boss to freshen things up.

June's friendlies have been meaningless in terms of what was at stake, but even the head coach saw them as a warm-up to World Cup qualifying.

Image: John Carver was Scotland assistant for five years

Assistant boss John Carver has now left after five years to focus on his club job as manager of Lechia Gdansk with Clarke making finding his replacement one of his jobs for the summer.

While a qualifying failure could tarnish the fans' memories of the man who ended a wait of 20-plus to reach a major tournament, if he stays, there is no doubt he will be targeting a bit more history before he departs the dugout by reaching the World Cup.

Goalkeeping woes

Image: Craig Gordon (L) and Liam Kelly (R) were unavailable Scotland's June friendlies through injury

Solving the goalkeeper issue is an obvious priority.

If Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly are fit again by September then, in the short term, it will be resolved but a 42-year-old being the first choice is clearly not sustainable.

Cieran Slicker took much of the blame for the Iceland defeat - a young goalkeeper thrown in due to Gunn's injury only to be at fault for all three goals.

Image: It was a Scotland debut to forget for goalkeeper Cieran Slicker

Clarke said post-match "he wasn't ready and that's ok" and it was not bad judgement by the head coach to give him an early international debut, it was more bad luck.

Ross Doohan was drafted into the squad for the trip to Liechtenstein and it was a better debut from the Aberdeen keeper.

Image: It was a quiet debut for Ross Doohan in Liechtenstein

He kept a clean sheet, but given the hosts did not register a shot on target it was not a challenge for him.

Injuries cannot be predicted, but a lesson for Clarke may be that he can't call up players who are not ready and able to play.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures September 5: Denmark (A) - World Cup qualifier September 8: Belarus (A) - World Cup qualifier October 9: Greece (H) - World Cup qualifier October 12: Belarus (H) - World Cup qualifier November 15: Greece (A) - World Cup qualifier November 18: Denmark (H) - World Cup qualifier

Midfield dilemma

There is no doubt midfield is the strongest area of Scotland's team, but how can Clarke get the best from those players?

Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn should dictate matches - but against Iceland but they were set up in such a way that allowed the opposition to run through them all too easily.

Image: Scott McTominay has scored 12 goals for Scotland

Injury to McTominay saw Lennon Miller handed a start in Liechtenstein. The 18-year-old is a player with huge promise and he impressed in Vaduz.

Ryan Christie will also be back in the mix for the World Cup qualifiers meaning the head coach will have some big decisions to make.

Image: Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke (L) and Lennon Miller (R)

McTominay played centrally as an attacking force for Napoli all season as they won Serie A, something Clarke will no doubt have on his mind as he looks to avoid another downturn.

Striker solutions

Image: George Hirst (R) and Che Adams both scored against Liechtenstein

There has been a striking problem for Scotland.

Adams scored a hat-trick against Liechtenstein, but he was the first striker to find the net in over a year.

He netted 10 goals in his debut season in Serie A with Torino, having scored 19 times for Southampton the previous campaign but, until Monday, had managed just one goal for his country since June 2022.

Image: Striker Lyndon Dykes missed Scotland's friendlies due to injury

George Hirst and Adams both started in Vaduz to great effect with the Ipswich frontman also finding the net.

Clarke was quick to point out it was not the first time he had opted for two up top, but it is perhaps a system he should consider more regularly.

New wave of Scotland players

Image: Lennon Miller set up Adams' second in Liechtenstein

One big positive from June's friendlies was seeing seven players handed their international debuts.

Slicker's came too soon and Doohan's chance only came from injury, but Lennon Miller showed what he has to offer the national side.

At just 18, he looked assured when he came on against Iceland and impressed against Lichtenstein, even managing an assist for Adams' second goal.

Image: Kieron Bowie (L) and Connor Barron (C) came on to make their Scotland debuts in Vaduz

Andy Irving, Connor Barron, Josh Doig and Kieron Bowie also made appearances.

The average age of Clarke's debutants was 22, meaning there is cause for optimism for the future.