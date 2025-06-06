Scotland 1-3 Iceland: Cieran Slicker makes nightmare debut in goal as Scots slump to defeat at Hampden Park

It was a Scotland debut to forget for Cieran Slicker with the goalkeeper at fault for all three goals in their friendly defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

The goalkeeper, who featured for Ipswich for just nine minutes this season, was called on after an early injury to Angus Gunn and his first task was to pick the ball out of the net after Andri Gudjohnsen's brilliant curling effort.

George Hirst passed up a brilliant chance but John Souttar did nod home from Max Johnston's corner as Scotland pulled level.

Image: Scotland lost Angus Gunn to injury early on against Iceland

It was a short celebration from the Tartan Army before Lewis Ferguson sent the ball past a struggling Slicker and into his own net to see Iceland ahead at the break.

Image: It was a tough night for Scotland at Hampden Park

22-year-old Slicker's night went from bad to worse after the break when Victor Palsson's header went through his hands for Iceland's third.

Nothing went right for Steve Clarke's side with VAR denying George Hirst his first international goal, although a debut for 18-year-old Lennon Miller showed promising signs for the future.

Hampden horror with more jeers than cheers

Image: Scotland's Cieran Slicker struggled on his debut

Iceland had lost all six of their previous meetings with Scotland but they deserved their first win.

Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston and Ipswich forward George Hirst made their first starts in an otherwise experienced team with defender Kieran Tierney winning his 50th cap playing in a back five.

After a minute's applause to remember former Scottish FA president Jack McGinn, midfielder John McGinn's grandfather, who died last month aged 92, play started then soon stopped when Gunn - starting as Craig Gordon was injured - stayed on the ground after landing awkwardly.

Image: Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson (L) celebrates as Scotland's Lewis Ferguson (R) scores an own goal

After some treatment, the 29-year-old was replaced by Slicker, who endured a nightmare start.

His clearance was immediately returned to Gudjohnsen - son of former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur - and from 20 yards, he drove the ball high past Slicker.

Two more poor kicks from the keeper did nothing for confidence. In the 21st minute, good pressing from McGinn won him possession inside the Iceland penalty area but from his pinpoint cross, Hirst headed over from six yards.

Then after Slicker had gathered a drive from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson at the second attempt, Hirst then tested Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson with a drive which was tipped over the crossbar but from Johnston's corner, Souttar stooped to head in from six yards.

Scotland began to find some flow but when Albert Gundmundsson delivered a corner in the 44th minute, Slicker and his defenders failed to deal with it and the ball ricocheted off a couple of players before it came off Ferguson and over the line.

Image: Iceland's Victor Palsson scores to make it 3-1

Boos rang around the stadium at half-time and there was more consternation after 52 minutes when Palsson's header from a Gudmundsson free-kick went through the hands of Slicker, with VAR confirming the goal after a suspicion of offside.

The Ipswich keeper was then sarcastically cheered by some of the Tartan Army after a comfortable collect.

At the other end, Hirst's effort from close range - it looked like the ball came off his shoulder following a Johnston cross - was brilliantly saved by Olafsson.

The Iceland keeper was beaten in the 63rd minute by Hirst after parrying a Scott McTominay shot, but the Napoli midfielder was ruled offside.

Image: Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (L) and Lennon Miller (R)

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller came on to make his Scotland debut in the 68th minute, along with striker Che Adams and defender Scott McKenna, by which time the home side had gained the initiative.

Olafsson tipped McGinn's clever chip over the crossbar in the 88th minute but there was no late Scotland siege.

Goalkeeper crisis for Clarke

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland head coach Steve Clarke reveals his goalkeeper crisis as Cieran Slicker has a debut to forget against Iceland

Steve Clarke was already short on goalkeepers before revealing Robby McCrorie had been injured in the warm-up...

He said: "A difficult night, obviously didn't get off to the best of starts. You lose your number two goalkeeper in the warm-up and then two minutes into the game your number one gets injured as well.

"So, a tough night. I feel a little bit for young Cieran. I'll sit with him over the next couple of days and we'll have a little chat about it.

"He wasn't quite ready for it. That's not his fault.

"That's the circumstances that dictated that. We'll try and support him as much as we can and he'll get over it.

"Goalkeepers are a resilient bunch.

"Craig Gordon's injured, Liam Kelly's injured, Zander Clark's injured, Angus Gunn's injured, Robby McCrorie's injured.

"Fortunately, we had young Callan McKenna in training with us this week so Callan will be in the squad.

"We'll have a little scout around and see if anybody's not on the beach and available to come."

What's coming up for Scotland?