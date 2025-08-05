SWPL 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Champions Hibernian face Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers start away on opening day

Scottish Women's Premier League champions Hibernian will kick-off the defence of their title at home to Aberdeen on Sunday August 17.

Grant Scott's side saw off Rangers and Glasgow City on the final day of last season to claim top spot for the first time in 18 years.

Sixteen-time winners Glasgow City will look to go one better next time round and begin against Motherwell.

Celtic went into last season as champions but finished fourth in a disappointing campaign and face a tough start away to Hearts, who finished fifth last time out.

Image: Hearts head coach Eva Olid has signed a new deal until 2026, with the option of a further year

Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Cup champions Rangers - who have appointed Leanne Crichton as their new head coach to replace Jo Potter - will start away to Montrose in their league opener.

Newly promoted Hamilton Academical begin life back in the top flight against Partick Thistle, who are also set for a new era under David Elliot after Brian Graham left to join Falkirk's men's side as a first-team player.

Image: Hamilton Accies were promoted to the top flight last season

There is a feast of derby action on Sunday September 7 as Celtic host Rangers, with the match live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere that day, Hearts take on Hibernian and Motherwell play Hamilton Accies, with the return matches on Sunday November 16.

The first meeting of last season's top two, Hibernian and Glasgow City, has been moved from August 31 to October 1 due to Women's Champions League qualifiers, and the teams will meet again on November 23.

Click here to see every SWPL fixture ahead of the new season.

Image: Leanne Ross' Glasgow City finished second last season

What about SWPL 2?

In the ScottishPower Women's Premier League 2, last season's runners-up Kilmarnock are at home to St Johnstone on the opening day.

East Fife were promoted as champions from the Scottish Women's Championship and will start their season at home to Gartcairn.

The University of Stirling also return to the SWPL 2 following their win over Rossvale in the play-off final and start the new campaign at home to Spartans, who were narrowly relegated from the top flight at the end of last season.

The other two sides to have been relegated from the SWPL following the reconstruction of the leagues were Dundee United and Queen's Park, who will face off in Dundee on the opening day.

Elsewhere, the final tie of the opening day sees Livingston face Boroughmuir Thistle.

What is new for next season?

Unlike last season, there will be 10 teams participating in the SWPL 1 and SWPL 2. That means there are two clubs fewer in the top flight and two more in the second tier.

Teams will play each other home and away before the league splits into a top six and bottom four. The top six play 10 more matches, five each home and away, while the bottom four play six more - home and away against those in their portion of the table.

Whoever finishes top of SWPL 2 is automatically promoted to the top flight. Likewise, whoever is bottom of the SWPL 1 is relegated.

Thereafter, those who are third and fourth in SWPL 2 will take part in a play-off quarter-final, where the winner will face the team that was second in SWPL 2 in a play-off semi-final. The winner will then take on whoever finishes ninth in the top-flight.

'One of the most entertaining and competitive leagues in Europe'

Image: Fiona McIntyre, the SWPL managing director

Fiona McIntyre, the SWPL managing director, said: "The launch of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League fixtures is one of the most hotly anticipated days of the year, as clubs, players, coaches and fans get their first glimpse of what lies ahead in the new season.

"After yet another dramatic end to last season in both divisions, there's a growing level of anticipation and excitement around fixture publication day and the upcoming campaign, as the SWPL enters into its fourth season.

"The 2025/26 season will see a new league format introduced for the first time. The key changes see a move to two leagues of 10 as well as the introduction of a split and an extended play-off system in SWPL 2. We believe these changes will help deliver two extremely competitive and entertaining divisions.

"With six different league winners in the last three years across both divisions, the SWPL has become one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues in Europe, already gaining a reputation for final-day drama. We anticipate another compelling season as clubs battle to finish in the top six and fight to avoid relegation in both leagues.

"We can't wait to get the new campaign under way and I would encourage as many fans as possible to play their part by getting along to a SWPL match on the opening day to see elite football delivered locally in what we anticipate may be the best season of SWPL action yet."