Kris Boyd rips into 'embarrassing' Rangers after 3-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd labelled Rangers' performance in the 3-0 defeat at Celtic as "embarrassing".

Celtic continued their Old Firm dominance as they cruised to victory against Rangers in the first meeting of the season thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has yet to beat Brendan Rodgers' side, who are now five points clear of their Old Firm rivals after four games of the season, and Boyd warned that the gulf between the two sides in huge at the moment.

"That was embarrassing today," former Rangers striker Boyd said. "Embarrassing. A total capitulation from Rangers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic captain Callum McGregor all but seals the win against Rangers in the Old Firm clash with this goal.

'Rangers' squad isn't good enough'

"How many Rangers players would get into the Celtic team? None. None of them are anywhere near.

"If you have to sit and pick an Old Firm team all the way through history, Rangers will have six here, four there or five one year. Now there are no players in the Rangers team that get in the Celtic team. None.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo extends Celtic's lead in the Old Firm derby with this long-range strike.

"The squad isn't good enough and that's a worry.

"Celtic make things happen. Rangers hope things happen.

"It's about time people realise this isn't going anywhere fast. That was embarrassing from Rangers."

All around the pitch Celtic were better. They were sharper and there was more hunger in their game. Most importantly, they had more quality and that’s the thing Rangers can’t live with.

He added: "I keep hearing there's a togetherness at Rangers, but that out on the pitch at Celtic didn't show togetherness. The togetherness comes from the team.

"I'm not blaming James Tavernier for Rangers losing 3-0 at Celtic, but what I am blaming him for is losing the ball and ambling back in. You've got Kyogo, who has already scored, tracking the full length of the pitch to make a tackle to stop Rangers getting a shot away.

"That's the difference. That is togetherness."

I’m fed up of excuses. Clement arrived at Rangers and it was a breath of fresh air. There was positive thinking and he was a strong leader. That was what came across. However, recently, I just don’t like the excuses.

'There's no improvement at Rangers'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daizen Maeda gives Celtic the lead in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers signed defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo and midfielder Nedim Bajrami on deadline day to take their tally of signings to 11 for the summer, and Boyd was critical of the club's summer, saying there is no structure to the work being done at Ibrox.

"I keep hearing everybody tell me that there is improvement at Rangers.

"There's no improvement. None. How long is it going to be before there is improvement?

"Do you think Rangers fans are at home wanting to watch Celtic fans jump about the stadium and celebrate? They don't. The Rangers fans right now have had enough. These are the games you are judged on and, l will say it again, that was embarrassing."

"The fans have backed their team from the lower leagues all the way up. There was an opportunity back when Rangers won the league to go and kick on, but Rangers couldn't capitalise.

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst then lost his job, but he had Rangers in a European final six months before his time came to an end. Then there was Michael Beale, and the recruitment last summer was atrocious and that's the reason why the majority of those players have been shifted on.

"They then found money again to go and spend, but then its backs to the wall but £3m appears to go and spend again.

"There's no structure to anything Rangers have done."

'It's up to Clement to get best out of players now' Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:



"I do have faith in Philippe Clement. I go back to the start of last season and there was a big improvement from Rangers.



"But there is a bit of worry now because Rangers are weaker.



"Has that come from a higher level? Did they have to cut the wages and address that?



"But it’s now up to Clement to use his coaching and get the best out of these players."

He added: "Take Celtic, for weeks we knew Matt O'Riley was going to go and there were players ready to come in. That strategy was there.

"We listen after transfer windows that there isn't the money to go and get this player or that player at Rangers, but then all of a sudden there's money that appears to go and sign Albania midfielder Nedim Bajrami.

"He might be a good player but you are not trying to tell me that's a good strategy. The whole strategy from top to bottom at Rangers Football Club is all over the place.

"Whenever there is criticism, they'll go and grab a couple of players to appease the fans. There's no structure to anything that is getting done. At this moment in time, I don't know [what happens next]."

'Rangers in a battle for second'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Phillippe Clement says his side lacked quality for the majority of the Old Firm clash.

Defeat leaves Rangers five points behind league leaders Celtic. They are also five points behind Aberdeen, who have started the season with four straight wins.

Boyd insists Rangers need to forget about catching Celtic and focus on the battle to finish second in the Scottish Premiership.

"All I hear is can Rangers close the gap to Celtic," Boyd said. "Forget Celtic. Rangers are miles off. Celtic are better than Rangers all over the pitch.

"Rangers are in a battle to finish second. They are five points behind Aberdeen and have already drawn with Hearts.

"There is nothing there suggesting to me that Rangers are any better than the rest in this league, at the moment."