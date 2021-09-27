WSL: Have 'unstoppable' Arsenal ended Man City's title hopes after just three games?

Arsenal Women look "unstoppable" in their pursuit of a first WSL title since 2019 - but have they already ended the hopes of last season's runners up Manchester City?

Arsenal sit atop a fledgling 2021/22 WSL table, having already beaten last season's winners Chelsea on the opening day, and laid down a marker on Sunday night by thrashing Manchester City 5-0 at Meadow Park.

Under new manager Jonas Eidevall and with a summer of investment under their belts, the club has made a near-perfect start in their aim of bridging the nine-point gap to the top from last season.

"Arsenal don't pick up points against Chelsea, Man City and if they're going to compete, you've got to pick up points off them," said Sky Sports' Karen Carney in pre-season - and already the Gunners have exorcised their demons on both fronts.

"Arsenal made a statement against Chelsea in the opening weekend, they've been unbelievable and proved unstoppable against Manchester City," former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis told Sky Sports. "Gareth Taylor the City manager is under pressure, Arsenal have been back to their best.

"Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema was clinical with the opening goal, and the new Arsenal manager has proven his style of play is not just easy on the eye, it's effective. Arsenal are top of the tree in the title race."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis says Arsenal are favourites to win the WSL and Manchester City may struggle to mount a challenge

Eidevall has won plaudits already for the style of play he has managed to introduce within three months of joining the Gunners, and the results which have borne out on the pitch - and producing 12 goals across their opening three games of the WSL season.

Former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney, whose side won one and lost one of their two WSL meetings last season, said the new boss had made his side harder to play against by adding different aspects to their attacking play.

"When we played them last year, we knew they'd try to play through the thirds," she said. "We knew we could get pressure on - if they skipped the first press, we could get the second press, because they didn't go beyond us very much. Now there's the element of surprise - they can go beyond you, you drop off, they play in front.

"For me, they're the favourites. We said it at the beginning of the season, and that hasn't changed."

Is it over for Manchester City already?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

Last season Manchester City went into the final day of the season knowing a good result could see them lift the WSL trophy, but three games into the new season, their title charge could already be over.

A shock late defeat to Tottenham coupled with Sunday's thrashing by Arsenal leaves them six points off the top of the table. No WSL winner has ever lost three or more games in a season - and if history repeats itself, City will have to go unbeaten for the rest of the campaign to stand a hope of winning the title.

Carney said: "It's tough for them now. It's going to be tough, [Gareth Taylor] spoke about mistakes, I think their confidence is completely drained and they know they're probably out of it now.

"If you look at Arsenal, they're going to get stronger, and then you're already chasing. Taylor will be thinking they need to get at least third with the money they've spent."

Where did it go wrong at Meadow Park?

Manchester City were without England captain Steph Houghton in their defensive horror show at Arsenal, and were pulled apart throughout by a rampant Arsenal side at their very best.

After the game, Stoney and Carney highlighted the key areas where City had ended up second best on a chastening evening for the visitors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal captain Kim Little doubled the Gunners' lead over Manchester City in the Women's Super League at Meadow Park

"It's an uncontested drop ball, the gap between the two centre-backs straight away is a problem," said Stoney.

"They need to be closer together, compact. You want to be forcing them outside, you don't want them to be letting them through the centre of the pitch."

Carney added: "Something I noticed was that Little and Miedema, they looked disinterested from the ball, but they ghost in behind, play a little combination, and there's the gap."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal's Katie McCabe netted a third goal for the Gunners against Manchester City in the Women's Super League

"I don't want to be unfairly critical, it's not a natural position for Georgia [Stanway], but you don't want players to get on your inside shoulder," said Stoney.

"She wants to be on the other side of McCabe, she doesn't do that, doesn't narrow off. You'd be disappointed - it's one ball to take our your entire back four."

WSL holders Chelsea are back on Sky Sports Premier League next Saturday from 11am when they host Brighton; kick-off at 11.30am.

Stoney's former team Manchester United are then live on Sky Sports Football the following day with their trip to Birmingham broadcast from 6.30pm; kick-off at 6.45pm.