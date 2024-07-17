Lucy Bronze: Chelsea sign England defender after Barcelona departure

Chelsea Women have announced the signing of England right-back Lucy Bronze following the expiry of her Barcelona contract.

Bronze departed the Spanish side in June having helped them win a second consecutive Champions League title and has now signed a two-year contract with the Women's Super League reigning champions.

"To know I'm a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal," said Bronze, who has been capped 125 times by England.

"It's obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time. I'm really excited to be back in England.

Image: Bronze's Barcelona beat Chelsea in April's Champions League semi final

"My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games. I'm excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."

Bronze becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the summer transfer window - after bringing in French duo Sandy Baltimore and Oriane Jean-Francois from PSG, as well as Barcelona midfielder Julia Bartel.

Image: Bronze was a key part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad

Chelsea are preparing for their first season under new coach Sonia Bompastor, who arrived from Lyon to replace Emma Hayes, who in turn took over the United States team after 12 years with the Blues.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season start?

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.