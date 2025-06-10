Arsenal Women to play all WSL games at Emirates Stadium from next season

Arsenal have confirmed their women's team will play all 11 of their Women's Super League home matches at Emirates Stadium next season.

The newly crowned European champions hosted nine league matches at the Emirates across 2024/25, with an average attendance of 34,000 - and a high of 56,748 in February's 5-0 win over Tottenham.

Next season's UWCL League Phase matches will continue to be played at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, with the later knockout rounds held at the club's main stadia.

Other domestic games, including all cup competitions, will also be staged at Borehamwood.

Image: The Gunners generated an average attendance of 34,000 at Emirates last season

Match-going crowds have continued to rise at Arsenal in recent campaigns, with more than 415,000 tickets sold across 2024/25, up 20 per cent on the previous season. The Emirates capacity is just over 60,000.

Head coach Renee Slegers said: "I'm so proud of the journey we've been on with our supporters this season. From Borehamwood to the Emirates, on the road to every WSL and European destination we visited, and of course all the way to Lisbon, they've shown up and we've fuelled each other to a historic season for our club.

"For us, this is just the beginning, and bringing every WSL match to the Emirates is another step for more supporters to be part of this special journey. We'll come back next season, with fire in our hearts, more determined, more ambitious, and more together than ever."

Fellow WSL sides Aston Villa and Leicester hosted all their home league games at their main club grounds last season, while it was recently announced Goodison Park will become the home of Everton Women ahead of the men's side moving to Bramley-Moore Dock.

'Arsenal continue to be gold standard'

Image: Arsenal have long offered best-in-class fan experience on matchdays

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Arsenal have long been the gold-standard example of the WSL's growing commercial value. Historically, they are this country's most successful club despite Chelsea dominating domestically for the past five or six years. But last season they came to the fore once again, showing exactly why they attract such big crowds on a consistent basis by trumping Barcelona to be crowned European champions for the second time.

No other women's team has managed to cultivate such a loyal fanbase. Chelsea, with all their numerous titles and trophies, cannot seem to match Arsenal's pull, staging seven WSL games at Stamford Bridge last season but averaging far smaller attendances.

And you might say, 'who cares as long as you're winning'. But Arsenal's commitment to generating a better matchday experience than rivals has become the envy of the league. The Emirates is always a vibe, and that transmits on the pitch. This is the future of women's football and the Gunners continue to lead the way with a best-in-class strategy that puts fans at the heart of the club's growth.