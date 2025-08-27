Sky Sports WSL YouTube channel: Your go-to destination for all things women's football in 2025/26 season
Follow the Sky Sports WSL YouTube channel - with instant highlights from every Sky Sports game, player-led content, behind-the-scenes access to your favourite players and even watch live matches streamed to YouTube
Wednesday 27 August 2025 12:43, UK
Sky Sports has launched its official WSL YouTube channel - your go-to destination for all things women's football. From match highlights and exclusive content to live games and behind-the-scenes action, this is where the WSL community comes together.
Here's a flavour of everything you can expect - so make sure you get subscribed before the Women's Super League season starts on September 5.
- 🎥 Instant Highlights
Catch all the WSL highlights right after the final whistle of every Sky Sports game. We're bringing the action to you, fast.
- 🌟 Exclusive Player-Led Content
Go beyond the pitch with fun, original series like 'Meme-Mates', 'Roll the Dice', and 'Unpacked' - giving you unique access to your favourite players in a way that's entertaining, personal and real.
- 📱 Social-First Behind-the-Scenes Access
Get a closer look at life inside the WSL. Our vertical, behind-the-scenes content offers a fresh, social-first perspective that brings you into the heart of the action throughout the season.
- ⚽ Watch Live WSL Matches
Don't miss a moment! This season, we're streaming multiple live games right here on YouTube - making it easier than ever to follow your team.
- 🤝 Built for Fans, by Fans
We're building more than just a channel - we're building a community. This is a space to connect, share, and celebrate the game we love.
Sky to show 90 per cent of all WSL games from 2025/26
Sky Sports will be embarking on a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.
Reigning champions Chelsea will be aiming to secure a record-extending seventh straight WSL title - but they will likely face a major challenge from European champions Arsenal, who have made a summer statement by signing Liverpool's Olivia Smith as the first £1m player in women's football.
The two Manchester sides City and United will be hoping to compete as well, with City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs beginning new eras with new managers.