Olivia Smith: Arsenal sign Liverpool striker for world-record women's transfer fee of £1m

Arsenal Women have signed striker Olivia Smith from Liverpool Women for a world-record fee of £1m.

The 20-year-old becomes the first women's player to surpass the seven-figure barrier, eclipsing the £900,000 ($1.1m) Chelsea paid San Diego Wave for Naomi Girma in January.

Smith played in 20 WSL games last season, scoring seven of Liverpool's 22 goals as they finished seventh in the league.

Record transfers in women's football Olivia Smith - Liverpool to Arsenal, £1m

Naomi Girma - San Diego Wave to Chelsea, £900k

Rachael Kundananji - Madrid CFF to Bay FC, £685k

Barbra Banda - Shanghai Shengli to Orlando Pride, £581k

Mayra Ramirez - Levante to Chelsea, £426k

Liverpool paid a club-record £210,000 to sign Smith from Sporting Lisbon last summer, meaning they have made a profit of just under £800,000.

"It's a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal," said Smith. "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal. The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."

The Reds are understood to have rejected multiple bids for Smith this summer from clubs in the Women's Super League and abroad.

In 2019, Smith, aged 15 years and 94 days, became the youngest person to play for Canada. She has gone on to earn 18 caps for her country.

Arsenal have continued to add to their squad after their Women's Champions League triumph in May. They have already signed Chloe Kelly on a permanent deal, as well as former Liverpool defender Taylor Hinds on a free transfer.

"Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal," said head coach Renee Slegers of the new signing.

"We've been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age. I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we're looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club."

Analysis: Arsenal making moves to rival Chelsea

Image: Olivia Smith (left) has signed for Arsenal alongside team-mate Taylor Hinds (right) this summer

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

This landmark has been a long time in the making. What is surprising is that it's Arsenal smashing the proverbial glass ceiling, not Chelsea.

The Blues have historically had the deepest pockets of any WSL club and are not afraid of splashing cash. The £890,000 ($1.1m) deal for defender Naomi Girma in January was evidence of such - let us not forget they signed Keira Walsh in the same window for another six-figure sum.

Now Arsenal are stepping up to the table, buoyed by their new status as European champions. The next step is, of course, to usurp Chelsea, who completed their six-peat last season, at the top of the WSL. Transfer business geared towards achieving that has been smart and quick this summer.

Agreeing deals with Chloe Kelly and left-back Taylor Hinds, both on free transfers, was a promising start. But the capture of Olivia Smith for a world-record fee is a clear marker of amplified intent. The club are backing Renee Slegers to use the momentum of May's Champions League triumph to spark a takeover.

In domestic terms, Arsenal have trailed Chelsea for many years. They have lived in the shadows of their west London rivals. Have the scales just tipped in the Gunners' favour?