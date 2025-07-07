Arsenal Women transfer news: Taylor Hinds returns to WSL club after leaving Liverpool Women

Taylor Hinds has returned to Arsenal Women after leaving Liverpool Women at the end of her contract.

The full-back joined the Gunners' academy in 2010 at the age of 11, progressing through the youth ranks before making her first-team debut in October 2017.

She left the club in January 2018 to join Everton Women and then made the move across Merseyside to join Liverpool two-and-a-half years later.

The 26-year-old became a key part of the Reds' set-up, helping the club to win the Women's Championship in the 2021/22 season, and securing a fourth-place WSL finish in the 2023/24 campaign.

She was also the club's vice-captain, making over 130 appearances for Liverpool and scoring eight goals.

Hinds originally left the club at the same time as Chloe Kelly, who also signed a permanent deal with Arsenal this summer following a successful loan spell.

Speaking to the club's media, Taylor said: "I'm so proud to have signed for Arsenal. I want to push, compete and be winning trophies - and this club encompasses all of that. You can see what direction Arsenal is going in and everyone at the club wants to win.

"This is a full-circle moment for me and I'm grateful to come back to a place I called home when I was younger. I can't wait to get started and to step out on the pitch at Emirates Stadium in front of all our incredible supporters."

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers added: "We're delighted to welcome Taylor back to Arsenal. She's a versatile player who has great experience from multiple seasons in the WSL with Liverpool, where she took on a leadership role.

"I'm excited to get started with Taylor on the training pitch and I'm sure our supporters will join me in welcoming Taylor back to the club."