Lucy Bronze: Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez says defender 'feeling much better' after hobbling off with knee injury against Chelsea

Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez says Lucy Bronze is "feeling much better" after hobbling off with a knee injury against Chelsea, giving England another injury scare.

The defender went down in the 65th minute clutching her knee, receiving medical attention in the pitch. Concerns were heightened when, as she went to walk off, her knee gave away.

She stumbled a few steps and appeared to be closed to tears as she hopped down the tunnel. However, she later reappeared on the bench with her knee strapped with ice, before walking around the pitch at full-time with her Barcelona team-mates, albeit with a limp.

In his post-match press conference, Giraldez confirmed Bronze is OK, despite appearing to be a bad injury at the time.

Image: The 31-year-old went down injured in the 67th minute

"Initially Lucy was a bit worried about her injury, she felt her pain in her knee, but now she's feeling much better about it", he said.

"She felt pain in the knee but I think she's fine right now. I was talking to her immediately after the game. It was scary at first but right now I think she's fine."

The scare comes after England captain Leah Williamson was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after rupturing her ACL in Wednesday's WSL defeat to Manchester United.

Image: Bronze was helped off the pitch after picking up the injury

Beth Mead is also expected to miss the tournament after injuring her ACL in November - also against Man Utd - while Millie Bright remains out for a number of weeks.

She has also picked up a knee injury, although not an ACL, and her fitness for the World Cup also remains a doubt.