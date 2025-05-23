Arsenal Women vs Barcelona Women: Gunners have the right qualities to win Women's Champions League final

There's a swagger and confidence about Barcelona that's almost indescribable.

It's not arrogance, it's total faith that they are the best team on the planet.

It's not just the results and trophies that separate the back-to-back European champions from the rest of the pack, it's the style in which they dismantle teams.

World stars like Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are humble in front of the microphone and fans but have an intangible aura that makes opponents fear them before a ball is kicked.

They showed their brilliance by battering domestically unbeaten Chelsea 8-2 over the two-legged semi-final, have scored 44 goals in the competition so far and have a nearly fully fit squad of megastars to pick from.

That's the task Arsenal face in Lisbon. They have to beat a team of generational talent that hasn't suffered European heartbreak for three years.

The Gunners aren't scared though. Seeing the squad at their London Colney training base made me believe they could end the 18-year run without a continental trophy.

The squad is confident, scrappy and, as we've seen so often this season, resilient.

That was the buzz word going around camp this week. They've come from behind to beat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and eight-time winners Lyon in the semis. This team's prepared to dig deep one more time to come away from Portugal with glory.

Arsenal are also the first team in Champions League history to make it to the final having entered the competition in the first qualifying round.

They've overcome poor spells of form, injuries and a coaching change to get back to the biggest game in club football.

With players as mentally tough as the likes of Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe they have the leadership, drive and determination to shock the champions.

And in Mariona Caldentey they have not only the WSL Player of the Year but a player that knows exactly how her old club Barcelona tick.

Arsenal players told me they feel as though they're being written off but the "underdog" tag is one they're enjoying.

How they go from underdogs to top dogs will be something Renee Slegers will have had sleepless nights thinking about but it'll be worth it if they pull it off.

