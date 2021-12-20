Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after UEFA confirms forfeit for Rennes game

Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA confirmed their postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit.

The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was due to be played on December 9 but was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Spurs squad.

UEFA had already stated the fixture would not be replayed and their latest ruling sees Antonio Conte's side lose the game 3-0 via forfeit, meaning they finish third in Group G.

Spurs also saw Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Leicester called off as the surge in Covid cases among squads continues to affect the calendar.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says his squad's morale has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak at the club.

UEFA's ruling means there will be no European football for the club in the new year, with a statement on Monday confirming the decision of the chairman of UEFA's Appeals Body.

"To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season)," it read.

Rennes were already assured of top spot in Group G but victory for Spurs would have seen them leapfrog second-placed Vitesse Arnhem to reach the knockout stages of the third-tier European competition.

Conte's side returned to action for the first time since December 5 as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in a game dominated by VAR drama.

When Spurs were set to return to action against Leicester before the match was called off due to an outbreak in the Foxes' camp, Conte bemoaned the prospect of his side being punished because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spurs are facing a major backlog of fixtures, with last month's game at Burnley having been postponed due to bad weather, in addition to the two league matches that were impacted by Covid-19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's match with Liverpool in the Premier League.

"For sure, the Premier League didn't want to postpone the game against Leicester, maybe because we have to play against Burnley and Brighton. We postponed two games before," Conte said last week.

"I can understand, we can understand. On the other hand, I think we deserve to play our chance against Rennes to go to the next group.

"We don't find a good solution between UEFA and Premier League, why Tottenham has to pay for this?

"It's not fair we have to pay for a situation that isn't our fault? I understand if we did something wrong but in this way, for the club, the players, the staff, it's very difficult to understand what's happening.

"We want to play the game. Tottenham deserves to play the game, to play the last game of this group.

"It's a really strange situation because we didn't play through no fault of our own but because of a big problem and because the Government decided to close our training ground, to stop our training session for three days.

"For this reason we didn't play. Not for another reason. I think we don't have fault for what happened. I tell you, we deserve to play this game and to try to have a chance to go to the next round."

Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.